Astiva Health Inc.: Astiva Health Surpasses 10,000 Member Milestone Following Expansion into Three New Counties

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Astiva Health Inc., a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) health plan dedicated to reshaping personalized and comprehensive healthcare, announced today a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company has surpassed the 10,000-member mark, a substantial increase from 4,700 members as of September 30, 2023. This remarkable growth follows Astiva Health's strategic expansion into Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Notably, 3,350 of these new members are from these three new counties, highlighting the success of Astiva Health's strategic growth in the region.

This expansion, effective from January 1, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in Astiva Health's mission to reshape healthcare delivery. By broadening its reach, Astiva Health has successfully increased access to quality healthcare for a diverse range of individuals in Southern California.

"Astiva Health's rapid growth to over 10,000 members reflects our commitment to providing personalized and culturally responsive healthcare," said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, Co-founder and CEO of Astiva Health. "Our expansion into these three counties has not only allowed us to serve a wider community but also to deepen our impact in meeting the unique healthcare needs of our members."

The company's innovative approach, focusing on improving member services, comprehensive medical care, prescription drugs, and great supplemental benefits, has resonated well with Medicare enrollees and providers, contributing to its swift membership growth. Astiva Health's dedication to offering multilingual solutions and educational resources ensures that every member receives care that is both effective and culturally sensitive.

This membership increase is a testament to Astiva Health's robust and member-centric approach, which prioritizes building lasting relationships and addressing the unique needs of its members. It also signifies the trust and confidence that the community places in Astiva Health as their healthcare provider.

Astiva Health continues to invite individuals, healthcare professionals, and the public to explore the benefits and opportunities provided by its expanded network. As Astiva Health moves forward, it remains dedicated to its mission of elevating individual well-being and contributing positively to community health.

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage.

For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit https://astivahealth.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding the outlook of our private company. These statements are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "propose," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements encompass expectations about our business activities, development plans, and strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from our expectations due to various factors, such as the unpredictable nature of development efforts, potential modifications in the timing and success of our initiatives, and uncertainties related to intellectual property. Additionally, we face challenges associated with financial resources and operational sustainability. We do not commit to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or changes in expectations, as we operate as a private entity. While we believe our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution stakeholders that actual results may differ materially from our anticipated outcomes. As we don't file with regulatory bodies, we encourage stakeholders to review additional risk factors specific to our private company that may impact future results.

Contacts

Astiva Health, Inc.

765 The City Drive South

#200

Orange, CA 92868

astivahealth.com

Media Contact

media@astivahealth.com

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@astivahealth.com

SOURCE: Astiva Health, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com