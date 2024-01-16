Cynozure, a leading data, analytics and AI company, today announced the launch of a new suite of services, Cynozure's AI Springboardto help maximise clients' AI opportunities to deliver value through the use of technology and data.

With AI Springboard, Cynozure is supporting clients to learn about, prepare for and act on Artificial Intelligence. Board and executive level workshops help to raise awareness and understanding in the C-suite. Cynozure's AI framework then helps to assess readiness, prepare a plan of action to get started, and build out prototypes for key use cases that help to build vital foundational capabilities.

Cynozure's AI Springboard can be purchased as a full suite of services, or by individual stage, depending on where a client is in its AI journey. Learn more at www.cynozure.com/aispringboard.

James Lupton, Chief Technology Officer at Cynozure, who leads Cynozure's AI practice, commented: "There's no question that the current wave of AI has captured people's attention and everyone is eager to act. Yet consistently we hear the same things: 'Where should we start? What's the risk? What's even possible?' Our AI Springboard suite of services is designed to rapidly take our clients on this journey and get them delivering tangible outcomes so they're ready to adapt and thrive. We are committed to ensuring our clients are able to capitalise on the opportunities they have in their organisations around data and AI as well as future-proof their operations."

Cynozure is hosting a webinar: 'Driving Business Value with AI' on 7th February 2024 featuring its CTO, James Lupton, and Glenn Hofmann, Former Chief Analytics Officer at New York Life. Register at www.cynozure.com/events.

About Cynozure

Cynozure is a leading data, analytics and AI company that helps organisations to reach their data potential. The company works with its clients on data and AI strategy, data management, data architecture and engineering, analytics and AI, data culture and literacy, and change management and leadership. Cynozure also produces one of the most listened to Podcasts in the industry Hub Spoken featuring leading experts in data and analytics technology. Its exclusive members club, the CDO Hub, provides global data leaders a forum to collaborate, share, learn and grow. Cynozure has offices in the U.K., the U.S., and Europe and serves clients around the world. The company was named one of The Sunday Times' fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and 2023 and named the Best Place to Work in Data by DataIQ in 2023. In addition, Cynozure was recognised in 2023 for its AI-enabled data solutions. For more information, visit www.cynozure.com.

Contacts:

Ashley Walker for Cynozure

news@cynozure.com