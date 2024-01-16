The Saijo area of Hiroshima Prefecture is one of Japan's three major sake-producing regions, along with Nada in Hyogo Prefecture and Fushimi in Kyoto Prefecture.

The area is one of the few unique sake regions in the country, with seven breweries located adjacent to each other at the foot of the mountain. One of the reasons for the proximity of the breweries is the water used for sake brewing. The water used in Saijo's sake brewery district comes from the rain and snow that falls on Mt. Ryuo over a period of 15 years and gushes out from the foot of the mountain as water containing minerals that are ideal for sake brewing. The brewery is therefore located next to the spring water at the foot of the mountain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240114872773/en/

Wellness Tourism in Hiroshima KAMOSU TABI (Photo: Business Wire)

KAMOSU TABI is a wellness tour that invites you to feel a connection with 'nature,' 'local community,' and 'people' through the traditional Japanese art of sake brewing. This journey not only rejuvenates the mind and body but also provides insights for a better tomorrow.

KAMOSU: to ferment koji (malted rice) to make sake, soy sauce, etc. The word is also used to mean "to create a certain state or atmosphere."

Activity 1:

Nature and Water Source of Mt. Ryuo

Mt. Ryuo, which overlooks the town of Higashihiroshima, is the source where renowned water is born. Rainwater from Mt. Ryuo takes over 15 years to percolate, emerging as underground water rich in minerals suitable for sake brewing. By experiencing the nature of Mt. Ryuo and tracing the source water, you can feel a deep "connection with nature".

Activity 2:

Historical Sakagura-dori Street

The Sakagura-dori street, once a thriving post town during the Edo period, boasts seven breweries. Utilizing the underground water from Ryuo Mountain as its source, traditional sake brewing has been continued.

By strolling through the charming streets known as 'Sake Capital Saijo,' you will feel a "connection with the local community."

Activity 3:

The birthplace of Toji; Akitsu

Akitsu, known as a good natural port since ancient times, is nurtured by the mild climate of the Seto Inland Sea, where a variety of agricultural products are grown and oysters are cultivated.

Akitsu is also known as the "birthplace of Toji," or master brewer, who contributed to Hiroshima's sake, and the town is filled with people's passion for sake.

You will feel the power of the connections between people who care about sake.

Lunch:

For lunch, enjoy a meal that takes advantage of the blessings of the sea and mountains, and sake from Saijo.

Gift:

Original Sake Cup Gift for Tour Participants

Tour plan: 7 hours Minimum price 13,000 yen

Reservation site:

https://sake-experience-higashihiroshima.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240114872773/en/

Contacts:

Contact us:

Tour Operator: Geishu Kanko Co., Ltd.

TEL +81-82-425-5888

451-9 Taguchi, Saijo-cho, Higashihiroshima City,

Hiroshima Prefecture 739-0036, Japan

Travel Planning and Execution:

General Incorporated Association Michishirube

Hiroshima Prefecture Governor Registered Travel Business No.: 3-460

Web Site:

https://sake-experience-higashihiroshima.com/en/