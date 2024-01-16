Capcom steadily grows sales by leveraging esports activities and additional content

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Street Fighter 6, the latest title in the storied Street Fighter series, has sold over 3 million units worldwide (as of January 3, 2024).

Released in June 2023, seven years after the previous title in the franchise, Street Fighter 6 represents the next evolution of the series and a new generation of fighting games. Along with the Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2023 esports tournament, the company is utilizing Street Fighter 6 in the Capcom Pro Tour 2023, which will provide a Capcom-record high $1 million USD (approx. 130 million yen*) in prize money to the champion, with the total prize pool for the tour exceeding $2 million USD (approx. 260 million yen*). On top of these activities, Capcom has worked to capture greater interest and attention for the title with continued content updates, including broad collaborations, additional characters, and costumes (such as "Outfit 3" additional character costumes), which has helped grow sales of Street Fighter 6 over 3 million units globally.

Further, Street Fighter 6 has received critical acclaim and was recognized as the year's top fighting game, winning the Best Fighting Game Award at The Game Awards 2023, one of the largest award ceremonies globally, which recognizes the annual achievements of video games and their creators through a blended vote of international media outlets and game fans.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all players by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

ABOUT Street Fighter

The first title in the Street Fighter series was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the global smash hit Street Fighter II in 1991, which generated mass excitement due to its innovative battle system. Even today, more than 36 years since Street Fighter first debuted, the series still enjoys immense popularity across the globe with cumulative sales for the series totaling over 52 million units worldwide. Further, in recent years the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the fighting game genre of esports.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

