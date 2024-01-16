Glewee Announces Unprecedented Growth in 2023

Glewee's Influencer Marketing Platform Experienced Robust Growth in Brands, Influencers and Campaigns and Notes Differences Among Later Adopters

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Today, Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced unprecedented growth in 2023 and substantial differences in usage and campaign dynamics among early and late-year brands utilizing the Glewee's platform.

"We are pleased to see that the influencer marketing space in 2023 aligns strikingly with the forecasts we made in 2021. Our platform has not just merely adjusted to these industry shifts; it has played a pivotal role in orchestrating them. Our commitment lies in championing authentic, data-informed campaigns, and we eagerly anticipate further innovations in this realm," stated Dylan Duke, founder and chief executive officer of Glewee.

Unprecedented Growth in Brand Adoption In 2023, Glewee experienced a remarkable surge in brand engagement, with a record number of businesses leveraging its platform. In fact, the number of brands registering to use the platform grew over 350% year over year.

Robust Growth in the Number of Campaigns by New and Experienced Brands

Likewise, Glewee executed three times the number of influencer marketing campaigns by the end of 2023 than it did at the end of 2022. Interestingly, the brands that registered on the Glewee platform in Q1 and Q2 mostly ran multiple campaigns, often more than one at a time. Those who rushed to Glewee in Q3 and Q4 started their first campaigns quickly. Businesses that launched campaigns on Glewee in Q4 were able to contract and work directly with influencers within 24 hours of joining the platform. Glewee predicts that in retrospective reporting for these quarters, brands that tested and evaluated Glewee in the second half of the year will have executed a relatively higher percentage of campaigns (more like the Q1 and Q2 ratio of brands to campaigns).

Even more instructive is that churn remains extremely low across the entire year.

Q3/Q4 Campaign Volume Growth Resulted in Industry Sector Expansion and Social Media Platform Growth Across the Board

Influencer campaigns that went to market during the second half of 2023 targeted an expanded list of industry sectors. This behavior was driven partially by brand growth and the availability of fully vetted creators on the Glewee platform who boast engaged followings in each of the requested business sectors.

Top industry growth distribution during 2023:

The beauty category started the year strong and essentially maintained its position through Q4.

The fashion category also started the year strong but grew by 31% by the end of the year.

The fitness category, starting the year, tied for third place with apps and software but grew 353% by year-end.

Finally, the apps and software category grew by a healthy 189% over the year.

Additionally, Glewee's continually expanding number of influencers provided engaged followers on more than just Instagram and TikTok. Brands found influencers on Glewee that also offered engaged YouTube and Facebook followers. Brands experimented with more user-generated content (UGC) campaigns, allowing them to own and amplify content on other channels after the influencer content creation campaign is complete.

Glewee Doubled the Number of Fully Vetted Influencers in 2023 vs. 2022

One of the reasons why brands are so attracted to Glewee is the growing number of meticulously vetted influencers who have decided to list their services on Glewee. Glewee's investigatory process may delay onboarding influencers compared to other influencer marketing platforms, but the platform sees quality as the key to success in the long term.

When Launching Campaigns on Glewee, Brands Generally Followed Market Trends

According to the HubSpot 2024 State of Marketing and Trends Report, "…marketers are finding more success working with micro-influencers who have between 10,000 and 100,000 followers than celebrities (aka, macro or mega influencers) with huge followings. About half of marketers worked with influencers or creators in 2023 and 64% of them worked with micro-influencers, making them the most popular type of influencer. They're also the influencer size marketers saw the most success with this year, according to 47% of influencer marketers. The biggest reasons for that are that working with small influencers is less expensive, makes it easier to establish long-term partnerships and offers access to tight-knit, engaged and loyal communities."

Since 2022, market watchers and analysts have predicted that nano and micro-influencers will command the lion's share of campaigns with highly engaged followings. In fact, the campaigns launched through Glewee in the second half of 2023 have proven the point: brands have tested campaigns with more significant numbers of smaller influencers.

Concurrently, however, campaigns using higher numbers of influencers and larger (mega) influencers have remained robust. The bottom line is that growth in campaigns using relatively larger numbers of influencers and those using smaller (nano and micro) influencers was not at the expense of overall growth.

In 2024, Glewee Expects Continued Growth and Market Evolution

In addition to continued robust growth, Glewee expects continued change.

With UGC's long-predicted arrival showing up in Q4 results, it is logical to assume that more marketers will learn to integrate influencer marketing assets into their comprehensive marketing strategy.

Brands and influencers will grapple with the use of AI in content. It could lead to an explosion of content, a backlash against less authentic influencers or some combination of the two.

Glewee expects the number of Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs) that add influencer marketing to their budgets to grow robustly in 2024.

Glewee anticipates continued growth in the number of brands and influencers that focus intensely on niche markets, bolstering the emphasis on nano and micro audiences.

As Glewee celebrates unprecedented growth in 2023, it invites businesses, influencers and marketing enthusiasts to explore the transformative influencer marketing platform. With the explosive growth in brand registrations and a threefold increase in campaign executions, two-year-old Glewee stands as a pioneering force in the ever-evolving landscape of influencer marketing.

