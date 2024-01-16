The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Lindsell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director (purchase by PCA)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary 75p shares GB0031977944
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
|34 ordinary 75p shares 843,663.36 pence per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC