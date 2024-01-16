Investment and Impact: KeyBank Farmers Market Fills a Food Void in Buffalo

Effort started following a tragedy at a local supermarket in May 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Following the racially motivated shooting that took place at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY on May 14, 2022, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne worked with community partners to bring a farmers' market to the Delavan-Grider community. The supermarket, which was closed for months after the shooting, was the only source of fresh food and groceries for many in East Buffalo.

"The east side of Buffalo, one of the things that is a challenge within this community is food insecurity," said Owunwanne. "There should be more access to fresh produce."

KeyBank, Buffalo GoGreen and The Delavan-Grider Community Center partnered to start the market on a bi-weekly schedule in the summer of 2022. In 2023, the market expanded to a weekly schedule.

This effort and the difference the market has made in the community is highlighted in a video that can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/ElN5G4rFbw8

Each patron at the market is eligible to receive a $10 voucher, thanks to KeyBank. "If you're stressing about finances or where you're going to get your next meal, all that stuff is going to be detrimental to your health," said KeyBank East Delavan Branch Manager Damian Woodall. "To say hey, we are invested in this neighborhood and we are going to invest in this neighborhood says a lot about KeyBank and what they are looking to do."

"It's an amazing thing, but it's just a small start. There's so much more to do," said KeyBank Buffalo Market President Michael McMahon. "I think if we just do our part and encourage other private businesses to do their part, we'll just continue to see progress there."

