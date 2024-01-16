

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - United Nations agencies have warned that the risk of famine is looming in Gaza, and more people are exposed to deadly disease outbreaks in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.



The heads of the World Food Program (WFP), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) made a joint appeal for an urgently needed fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.



They said that getting enough supplies into and across Gaza now depends on the opening of new entry routes, more trucks being allowed through border checks each day, fewer restrictions on the movement of humanitarian workers, and guarantees of safety for people accessing and distributing aid.



The limited humanitarian assistance that the United Nations, international aid agencies and non-governmental organizations have so far managed to deliver in Gaza fall far short of what is needed to prevent a deadly combination of hunger, malnutrition, and disease. The shortage of food, clean water, and medical assistance is particularly severe in the northern areas.



Humanitarian action is seriously limited by the closure of all but two border crossings in the south and the multi-layered vetting process for trucks coming into Gaza. Once inside, efforts to set up service points for people in need are hampered by bombardments and constantly shifting battle fronts, which endanger the lives of ordinary Gazans and the UN and other humanitarian personnel striving to help them.



'People in Gaza risk dying of hunger just miles from trucks filled with food,' said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. 'Every hour lost puts countless lives at risk. We can keep famine at bay but only if we can deliver sufficient supplies and have safe access to everyone in need, wherever they are.'



The latest Integrated Food Security and Nutrition Phase Classification (IPC) report found devastating levels of food insecurity in Gaza and confirmed that the entire population of Gaza - roughly 2.2 million - is in crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity. Virtually all Palestinians in Gaza are skipping meals every day while many adults go hungry so children can eat, and the report warned of famine, if current conditions persist.



WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for unimpeded, safe access to deliver aid and a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further death and suffering.



Israeli authorization to use a working port close to the Gaza Strip and border crossing points into the north is critically needed by aid agencies.



In a statement marking 100 days of Israel-Hamas war, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said, 'Despite repeated calls, a humanitarian ceasefire is still not in place to stop the killing of people in Gaza and enable the safe delivery of food, medicine, water and shelter.'



He alleged that International Humanitarian Law, put in place to protect civilians and regulate the conduct of hostilities, is regularly flouted. Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and UNRWA shelters, were hit over the last three months, killing hundreds of civilians and injuring thousands. He called on both parties not to use UNRWA installations for military purposes.



'Aid workers, including 146 of my own UNRWA colleagues, were killed alongside doctors, journalists and children - no one is spared. Entire residential neighborhoods, places of worship, and historic buildings were razed, wiping out centuries of history, civilization and people's memories,' the statement says.



More than 24,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the devastating war started on October 7 with Israeli retaliation for attacks that Hamas and other groups carried out in Israel.



