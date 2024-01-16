Cadence Design Systems: Cadence Soars up the Wall Street Journal List of Best Managed Companies in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / We are thrilled to announce that Cadence has secured the #74 spot on the 2023 Wall Street Journal List of Best Managed Companies. This notable ranking places us at the forefront of our industry, alongside renowned tech giants such as Microsoft and Apple. This recognition is a testament to Cadence's unwavering commitment to excellence in management practices, innovation, and strategic leadership.

Drucker Management Principles

The Wall Street Journal Best Managed Companies list, influenced by the principles of management pioneer Peter Drucker, stands as a tribute to his enduring legacy in shaping modern management philosophy. Drucker, often hailed as the father of modern management, emphasized the importance of effective leadership, innovation, and adaptability - principles that are intrinsic to the criteria used for selecting companies on this prestigious list.

A Noteworthy Achievement

Earning a spot on this prestigious list is a significant achievement that reflects Cadence's dedication to navigating the complexities of the business landscape with finesse. It places Cadence among an elite group of companies celebrated for their exceptional management, financial performance, and overall operational excellence.

Employee Engagement Excellence

In addition to our overall ranking, Cadence has also emerged as a standout performer in the Employee Engagement subcategory, securing a position in the top 10 alongside industry giants like NVIDIA, Cisco, Adobe, and Mastercard. This recognition highlights Cadence's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values and engages its employees.

Being named alongside industry leaders in the Employee Engagement subcategory is a proud moment for Cadence. It showcases our dedication to creating an environment where our talented workforce can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the company's success. Employee engagement is a cornerstone of our corporate philosophy, and this acknowledgment reinforces the positive impact it has on our organization.

Looking Ahead

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, Cadence remains focused on the future. The recognition from the Wall Street Journal motivates us to continue pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and maintaining the high standards of management that have brought us to this point.

Learn more about Cadence and our One Cadence-One Team culture.

