Seaga Welcomes Don Barkman as Vice President of Global Operations

FREEPORT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Seaga, a leading Automatic Merchandising Company, proudly announces the appointment of Don Barkman as Vice President of Global Operations, effective immediately.

Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in operations, Barkman assumes this pivotal role to drive Seaga's strategic initiatives worldwide. With an impressive track record in lean manufacturing and a profound understanding of operational dynamics, Barkman's leadership will fortify Seaga's position in the market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don Barkman to Seaga as our Vice President of Global Operations," said Mike Freund, CEO of Seaga. "Don's vast knowledge of operations and proven lean manufacturing leadership skills will help us accelerate our growth and strengthen our core competencies. He fits in well with our customer-driven and people-focused culture."

Don Barkman expressed his excitement, stating, "I am honored to join Seaga and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams and leveraging my experience to drive operational excellence, enabling Seaga to achieve new milestones."

About Seaga: For over 36 years, Seaga has been successfully providing the highest-quality and affordable food, beverage, industrial and healthcare product-dispensing technology. We are a world-class innovator, delivering 24/7/365 convenient access for critical items when and where needed.

Our customer-centric team creates reliable solutions, sustainable value, and meaningful opportunities for our customers every day, and far into the future.

