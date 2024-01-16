Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024
16.01.2024 | 16:02
Nissens North America: Nissens Announces Nathan Giles as Director of Sales for North America

GRAPEVINE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Nissens, the market-leading manufacturer of most essential thermal, efficiency, and emissions system components, has announced the appointment of Nathan Giles as Director of Sales for Nissens North America (NNA).

Nathan Giles, Director of Sales for Nissens North America (NNA)

The announcement was made by current President for Nissens North America Jeff Hansen, who noted, "Nathan brings invaluable experience and sales leadership to Nissens. His passion for the aftermarket combined with an ambitious and data-driven approach to business development will allow Nissens to continue to propel our business forward in North America."

Speaking on his appointment, Giles noted, "I am honored to be selected to lead sales for Nissens North America. I look forward to working with our team to enable our channel partners to achieve success and gain additional market share with Nissens products."

Prior to joining Nissens, Giles has held various sales leadership positions with automotive aftermarket companies, most recently as Senior Director of Sales at First Brands.

Giles is based in the Dallas area, where he resides with his family.

Contact Information

Jeff Hansen
President, North America
jeha@nissens.com
(817) 329-5114

SOURCE: Nissens North America

