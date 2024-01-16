Project BarFly: HopCat Celebrates Detroit Lions' Historic Win With Increasingly Discounted Draft Beer

Guests at all Michigan HopCats will get an additional $1 off tall drafts of beer on Lions' advancing round game days of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / HopCat today announced a promotion centered around the Detroit Lions historic playoff run. The Michigan-based beer bar offered $1 off tall draft beers during the Wild Card game win against the Los Angeles Rams. After the memorable win, HopCat decided to discount another dollar for each advancing round on the road to the big game.

In Goff we trust

A tall draft of local craft beer outside of HopCat Detroit, 4265 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201.

For Sunday's game at Ford Field, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Michigan HopCat locations will offer $2 off tall draft beers all day. Subsequently, if the Detroit Lions advance to the NFC Conference Championship, HopCat has committed to discounting $3, and the big game would be $4 off tall drafts of beer.

Each HopCat location has a unique selection of local craft beer, with over 45 options on tap. Last month, HopCat introduced 21-ounce draft pours for select beers on their rotating draft menu.

"We've been waiting a lifetime for this and want to help keep that electricity humming for all the fans out there," said Justin Pollock, Beverage Director at HopCat. "In the words of Jared Goff - 'we've got three more of these (insert choice words)' so come on in and let's cheer these Lions to another win."

For those who aren't beer fans, HopCat's menu is crafted for every craving. They also offer craft cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic options that pair perfectly with their award-winning fries and burgers for your Lions game day needs.

For more information about this promotion, location addresses, and each site's beer menu, visit www.hopcat.com.

About HopCat

At HopCat, craft quality goes beyond our unparalleled beer selection. We pride ourselves on scratch-made, award-winning food and friendly, knowledgeable service. Each HopCat location has a unique atmosphere, but you can count on a consistently exceptional experience every time. For more information on HopCat, please visit www.hopcat.com.

