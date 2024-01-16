HARMAN: JBL Continues To Dominate the PartyBox Category With Unparalleled Power: Unveiling the Ultimate Next Generation PartyBox Lineup

JBL, the leading innovator of portable speakers, announces the new JBL PartyBox Club 120, PartyBox Stage 320 and PartyBox Wireless Mic

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / HARMAN

Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

JBL, global leader in portable audio, unveils the latest evolution of its fan-favorite PartyBox series. Introducing the JBL PartyBox Club 120, JBL PartyBox Stage 320, and JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic, JBL unlocks limitless possibilities for entertaining with exciting features. These state-of-the-art speakers open endless possibilities for electrifying gatherings, featuring thrilling sound and immersive lighting effects. With extended playtime powered by a replaceable battery and upgraded Bluetooth capabilities, JBL reaffirms its position as the global leader in portable audio, raising the bar for every occasion and continuing to be a part of fans' most memorable moments.

Packed with JBL Pro Sound, the JBL PartyBox Club 120 features powerful sound, and deeper bass, along with a symmetric and themed light show guaranteed to offer an amazing visual experience with starry lights, cool light trails, and strobe light effects all synced with your music. The new JBL PartyBox Club 120 can pair unlimited JBL PartyBoxes together and can connect with other JBL Auracast-enabled portable speakers via Auracast. With 12 hours of playtime, and double the party time with an easy-to-swap replaceable battery, the JBL PartyBox Club 120 joins the lineup with two mic inputs and one guitar input and is compatible with the JBL PartyBox App. The JBL PartyBox Club 120 incorporates post-consumer recycled materials for 70% of its plastic. It's also packaged in FSC-certified paper printed with soy ink.

Bring the party anywhere, anytime with the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, featuring superior JBL Pro Sound. With two high-sensitivity woofers and dual tweeters, users can listen to all the details of their favorite tracks, even at the loudest volumes. The telescopic handle and wide, sturdy wheels, ensure the JBL PartyBox 320 can be easily transported to transform any space into the ultimate party, with its multi-dimensional light show. Featuring 18 hours of playtime which can be doubled with an easy-to-swap-out replaceable battery, and FastCharge where a 10-minute charge boost delivers 2 hours of playtime, users won't have to worry about the party stopping mid-song. The new JBL PartyBox Stage 320 can pair unlimited JBL PartyBoxes together and can connect with other JBL Auracast-enabled portable speakers through Auracast. The JBL PartyBox Stage 320 incorporates post-consumer recycled materials for 60% of its plastic. It's also packaged in FSC-certified paper printed with soy ink.

Both models feature HARMAN's industry leading technology AI Sound Boost which analyzes audio in real time with an AI algorithm to optimize the acoustic output level, leading to more powerful and less distorted sound.

The must-have PartyBox accessory joins the fun with the release of the JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic. Featuring clear voice and crisp sound, the JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic comes in a plug-and-play two-mic pack guaranteed to deliver the best performance with JBL PartyBox Cardioid pattern pickup main sound. Minimize all unwanted noise with JBL's shock mount system that minimizes handling and breathing noise. This easy-to-use, plug-and-play is compatible with all JBL PartyBox speakers and comes with 20 hours of playtime and a rechargeable battery that can be charged while using. The JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic incorporates post-consumer recycled materials for 30% of its plastic. The Wireless Mic Dongle incorporates post-consumer recycled materials for 70% of its plastic and is packaged in FSC-certified paper printed with soy ink.

"Every party needs music and you can now embrace being the life of the party with JBL's newest PartyBox speakers," said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. "Light up your listening experience with the latest and greatest additions to JBL's PartyBox family by bringing the party outside, take it on-the-go, or plug and play with our new Wireless Mic."

Model: JBL PartyBox Club 120

Loud and powerful sound

Specs:

Foldable handle

IPX4 certified splash proof

AI Sound Boost

Bluetooth v5.3 with LE audio

Multi-speaker connection by Auracast

Stereo pairing via JBL PartyBox app

2 mic inputs and 1 guitar input

Customizable elements via JBL PartyBox app

Symmetric and themed light show

Made with recycled plastic and FSC-certified paper packaging

Battery Life: 12-hour playback + replaceable battery (FastCharge: 10 min for 80 min playtime)

Price: $399.95

Model: JBL PartyBox Stage 320

Bring the party anywhere

Specs:

240W RMS power output, 2x 25mm dome tweeter + 2x 6.5" woofer

Telescopic handle and wide, sturdy wheels

IPX4 certified splashproof

AI Sound Boost

Bluetooth v5.3 with LE audio

Multi-speaker connection by Auracast

Stereo pairing via JBL PartyBox app

2 mic inputs and 1 guitar input

Made with recycled plastic and FSC-certified paper packaging

Battery Life:

18-hour playtime +

replaceable battery (FastCharge: 10 min for 2 hours of playtime)

Price: $399.95

Model: JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic

Plug and play two mic pack

Specs:

Compatible with all PartyBox speakers

Stable 2.4GHz connection over 30M

Made with recycled plastic and FSC-certified paper packaging

Battery Life:

20-hour microphone playtime; 12-hour dongle playtime

Rechargeable battery (10 mins charging for 2 hours microphone playtime)

Price: $149.95

Follow HARMAN online

Find more news at the HARMAN Newsroom

Like HARMAN on Facebook

Connect with Harman on LinkedIn

Check out our YouTube Channel

Follow HARMAN on Twitter @harman

Follow Twitter Hashtag Harman

The new additions to the PartyBox lineup will be available on JBL.com in April 2024.

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life's most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.



ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

For more information:

HARMAN Americas Consumer Lifestyle

Denise Daly, Director of Communications & PR

JBL@dkcnews.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HARMAN

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN

View the original press release on accesswire.com