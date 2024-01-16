Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.01.2024
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
16.01.24
17:06 Uhr
78,98 Euro
+0,32
+0,41 %
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2024 | 16:02
Gilead Sciences with Emma's Story: Self-Advocacy in Breast Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / "It's an experience that I hope no one goes through, but it's an empowering experience."

When Emma was diagnosed with breast cancer, she felt "pushed aside" due to her age. Hear more about how she advocated for herself with the support of her family.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

