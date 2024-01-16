

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched an appeal for $1.5 billion to protect the health of the most vulnerable populations in dozens of emergency situations around the globe in 2024.



The appeal covers 41 emergencies that demand the highest level of response from WHO, with the aim to reach more than 87 million people. It is being issued in a context of complex emergencies cutting across crises of conflict, climate change and economic instability, which continue to fuel displacement, hunger, and inequality.



'For those facing emergencies, disruptions to essential health services often mean the difference between life and death,' said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 'From mothers giving birth during conflict, to aid to young children in drought-affected regions, to those receiving cancer treatment or dialysis, health care saves lives. Health-care services are also critical for breaking the cycle that too often leaves communities in a perilous state and reliant on yet more emergency assistance.'



The WHO has appealed for funding the needs of the African Region ($334 million); the Eastern Mediterranean Region ($705 million); the European region($183 million); the Western Pacific Region ($15.2 million); the South-East Asia Region ($49 million); and the Americas Region ($131 million).



The WHO chief recalled that the financial support received in 2023 allowed the UN health agency to assist millions of people. 'As we enter 2024, the solidarity and support of the international community is needed more than ever,' said Dr Tedros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken