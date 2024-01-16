Quality, flexibility, immediacy: Driverso's formula for a trip in the name of comfort and wellness

Driverso, the world's first luxury car rental platform, by which you can compare and book beautiful, real luxury cars to hire in a few clicks, allows you to plan the European trip you've always dreamed of. The platform stands out for the accurate selection of cars and for the efficiency of the booking service, which assists the customer at every stage: from the research to the return of the car, which can take place wherever and whenever they need.

Driverso's digital soul is supported by a state-of-the-art website and an app with an intuitive interface. In just a few simple clicks you will be able to quickly compare prices from all the most prestigious rental companieswith the guarantee of receiving at the selected location exactly the car you have chosen online from premium brands such as Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini.

Whether it's a road trip along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, a romantic weekend in Paris or an excursion in the Swiss Alps, Driverso helps realize the dreams of every traveler, thanks to a standardization of the user experiencethat elevates the service to the highest quality levels regardless of location. These aspects make the platform a valuable ally also for tour operators, who are able to optimize every step, shaping a completely tailor-made experience, on the desired itinerary and for the most particular travel needs.

Renting a car with Driverso means exploiting the possibility of deciding your own route, stopping at the most fascinating places and experiencing the journey at your own pace, with an accurate proposal: a 24/7 chat customer service, the possibility of cancelling the rental up to three days before the chosen date with a guaranteed 100% refund. Driverso offers a unique experience of secure mobility, assured also by the payment system, which is only made through the main circuits.

In addition to customization and transparency, what makes Driverso a high-quality support is its strong capillarity in Europe: it has one of the most exclusive car fleets, with 1,500 cars of 200 models and a network extended in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Holland, Portugal, Monaco, the United Kingdom, Spain and Switzerland.

"Driverso," says the Managing Director Pierluigi Galassetti, "was created to elevate the current market trends by providing a top customer experience through digital assets and innovative services. Our digital platform redefines the classical rental procedure by offering a unique purchase process all over Europe."

Driverso is an online luxury car rental booking platform born from the experience of its two founders Pierluigi Galassetti and Saverio Castellaneta. After collecting customers' needs and comments, the founders conceived and then developed a digital platform that allows customers to book a car in real time across Europe, choosing from the most prestigious brands such as Audi and BMW or the sports cars of Ferrari and Lamborghini. Driverso differentiates itself by carefully selecting cars from different categories: sports car, convertible, SUV and van. In March 2023 they launched their new website and first app focusing on advanced technology with a vision of the future and attentive to change. www.driverso.com

