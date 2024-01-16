Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
[16.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.01.24
IE000LZC9NM0
8,093,351.00
USD
0
52,949,430.20
6.5423
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.01.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
2,906,650.00
EUR
0
16,267,779.74
5.5967
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.01.24
IE000GETKIK8
651,001.00
GBP
0
5,728,234.94
8.7991
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.01.24
IE000XIITCN5
179,997.00
GBP
0
1,401,956.48
7.7888