Beynon Sports Enhances Customer Trust With Industry-Leading 10-Year Warranty on BSS 300

HUNT VALLEY, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / From day one, Beynon Sports has been at the forefront of innovation in athletic surfacing, consistently delivering products that set the standard for quality, performance, and durability. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every square inch of our surfaces, and trusted by renowned track & field programs, world-class venues, and municipalities across the globe.

Today, we're proud to announce a key enhancement to our offering: The extension of the warranty period for our BSS 300 system from 5 years to an industry-leading 10 years.

This change is not just an adjustment in policy; it's a bold statement of confidence in our industry-leading polymer elastomeric chemistry and a testament to the BSS 300's outstanding performance over the past 20 years.

The BSS 300 System: A Legacy of Durability

The BSS 300 system has been engineered with the highest quality materials and cutting-edge technology to withstand the rigors of athletic competition. Our advanced polyurethane quality ensures that each track maintains its structural integrity, performance characteristics, and visual appeal under the most demanding conditions.

With over 500 completed projects, showcased at choice institutions such as the University of Mount Union, Eastern Oregon University, University of California Santa Barbara, and the University of Memphis, the BSS 300 system is one our most popular systems, coast-to-coast.

Quality Local Manufacturing

Our decision to extend the warranty period is driven by hard data and the proven longevity of the BSS 300 system. Facilities outfitted with our surfaces have consistently reported exceptional performance year after year, with minimal need for maintenance or repair. These aren't just surfaces; they're investments in the future of athletics, and our new 10-year warranty reflects our unwavering confidence in their lasting value.

Our Maryland, USA, manufacturing facility is one of the few in the industry to have their Quality Management Systems certified to ISO 9001-2015

Unmatched Value for Our Customers

The enhanced warranty underscores the added value Beynon Sports provides to every client. With double the duration of protection, facility owners and managers can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their investment is secure for a decade. This extended warranty not only promises durability but also demonstrates our belief in developing long-term relationships with our customers, built on trust, reliability, and mutual respect.

We thank our customers for their trust in Beynon Sports and look forward to continuing to serve the athletic community with surfaces that are, quite literally, where champions are made.

