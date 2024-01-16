Prysmian Group Launches New Customer Portal, Streamlining User Experience

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its updated customer portal, myPrysmian. The new portal streamlines the user experience and combines information previously available via SAP and HFA/eCable.

Accessible at www.myPrysmian.com, Prysmian's updated portal introduces a host of features aimed at simplifying how customers manage their accounts, access information and engage with Prysmian Group.

The key highlights of myPrysmian include:

Real-time Order Tracker Program: myPrysmian's new order tracking program allows customers to receive documents, including packing lists, bills of lading or invoices. It also provides the ability to see the status of an order, including tracking information for shipments. Enhanced Stock Finder: Stock Finder shows Prysmian product that is on hand or coming soon while indicating where that stock is located. Customers can search by Prysmian Group part number, product description or even customer part number. Responsive Design: myPrysmian is designed to be responsive, allowing customers to access it from desktops, tablets and mobile devices.

"These improved features will not only streamline operations for our customers but will also foster stronger partnerships between Prysmian Group and our valued clients," said Shawn Sheehy, North America Sales Operations Leader, Prysmian Group North America. "Our team has created a portal that enhances the customer experience and makes it even easier for them to interact with Prysmian Group to access the information they need."

The upgraded portal reflects Prysmian's commitment to delivering unparalleled convenience and efficiency to customers and partners within the energy and telecom sectors. The launch of this updated portal offers a one-stop solution for managing accounts, accessing real-time data, and optimizing services.

Customers are encouraged to explore the new features and functionalities of the portal by logging in at www.myPrysmian.com. Learn more about Prysmian Group at na.prysmiangroup.com.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com