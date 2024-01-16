Milli Media: 26-Story HOLON Building Installed in Five Days

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / On the evening of Jan. 11, 2024, at 6 p.m., BROAD's 26-story residential building in Jingdu Xiangyin reached its completion. BROAD Holon, with a dedicated team of over 100 employees, remarkably assembled this 15,000-square-meter factory-made prefabricated structure in just five days. They successfully ensured essential utilities like water, electricity, air conditioning, and ventilation, meeting the standards for comfortable living.

Throughout the rapid five-day construction process, the team faced challenges such as heavy fog and rain, yet they persevered, maintaining a 100% quality standard. Not a single safety incident occurred, highlighting their commendable commitment.

Born out of 14 years of research investment, BROAD Holon represents the culmination of BROAD Technology Group's extensive efforts, involving over 1,000 employees and an investment exceeding 8 billion yuan. Bearing innovative elements including "stainless steel B-core sandwich structure" for floors and the use of stainless-steel profiles for main beams, this groundbreaking achievement introduces the world's first stainless steel building over 20 floors.

The stainless-steel B-core structure's "super-strong and super-light" characteristics significantly reduce steel consumption. Coupled with efficient assembly-line production, this allows for the creation of economically viable buildings using premium stainless steel. Notably, BROAD Holon boasts an expected structural lifespan of up to 1,000 years, and even when eventually dismantled, the steel can be recycled, contributing to sustainable practices and the generational preservation of family wealth.

At first glance, BROAD Holon may seem focused solely on expediting construction and enhancing building longevity. However, a closer look reveals a transformative approach that addresses the industry's challenges. BROAD Holon pioneers a shift away from manual construction practices, leveraging modern industrial technology to reconcile product standardization with the need for diverse applications. This narrative encapsulates the global evolution of construction practices, making it a compelling story for the future.

