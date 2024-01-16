HealthJoy Partners With Springbuk in Innovative New Health Intelligence Marketplace for Employers and Benefits Advisors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / HealthJoy, a care navigation platform that transforms healthcare outcomes, today announced a new partnership with Springbuk, the leading health intelligence platform for employers and benefits advisors.

Integrating HealthJoy in the Springbuk Activate partner marketplace will enhance healthcare outcomes through data-driven insights and personalized care.

The Springbuk Activate marketplace matches employers with possible partners based on their population's health needs or risks, showing them potential opportunities in savings and program engagement - all in one place.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Springbuk," said Doug Morse-Schindler, President and co-founder of HealthJoy. "Together, we will transform healthcare outcomes by guiding employees to affordable, high-quality care options and helping employers contain costs."

HealthJoy worked with Springbuk to develop a customized recommendation within the Springbuk application that identifies the number of members in the employer's population who may qualify for HealthJoy's program and a 12-month savings opportunity estimate based on assumptions of program success.

"Our partnership with HealthJoy empowers us to proactively identify and engage high-cost claimants, directing them towards affordable and quality care options," said Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk. "HealthJoy's platform aligns seamlessly with our vision to improve health outcomes while maintaining fiscal responsibility."

For more information about Springbuk Activate, visit www.springbuk.com/activate.

ABOUT HEALTHJOY

HealthJoy is a benefits navigation platform that helps more than 1,000 employers and their partners bring benefits strategies to life. The platform transforms healthcare outcomes by making it simple for employees to choose the highest-quality, most cost-effective care. This results in healthier employees and a healthier bottom line. To learn more, visit healthjoy.com.

ABOUT SPRINGBUK

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk.com.

