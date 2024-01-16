Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2023 Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2023 year-end tax reporting information.
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol: SPG
% of
Record 3/10/23
Record 6/9/23
Record 9/8/23
Record 12/8/23
Annual
Dividend Dates
Pmt 3/31/23
Pmt 6/30/23
Pmt 9/29/23
Pmt 12/29/23
Totals
Total
Total Distribution per Share
$ 1.800000
$ 1.850000
$ 1.900000
$ 1.900000
$ 7.450000
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
$ 1.794560
$ 1.844409
$ 1.894258
$ 1.894258
$ 7.427485
99.7 %
Qualified Dividends
$ 0.102747
$ 0.105601
$ 0.108455
$ 0.108455
$ 0.425258
(included in
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
$ 0.005440
$ 0.005591
$ 0.005742
$ 0.005742
$ 0.022515
0.3 %
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
$ 0.005440
$ 0.005591
$ 0.005742
$ 0.005742
$ 0.022515
(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
Nondividend Distributions
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Section 199A Dividends (2)
$ 1.691813
$ 1.738808
$ 1.785803
$ 1.785803
$ 7.002227
Section 897 Capital Gain
$ 0.005440
$ 0.005591
$ 0.005742
$ 0.005742
$ 0.022515
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ
% of
Record 3/17/23
Record 6/16/23
Record 9/15/23
Record 12/15/23
Annual
Dividend Dates
Pmt 3/31/23
Pmt 6/30/23
Pmt 9/29/23
Pmt 12/29/23
Totals
Total
Total Distribution per Share
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 4.187500
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
$ 1.043711
$ 1.043711
$ 1.043711
$ 1.043711
$ 4.174844
99.7 %
Qualified Dividends
$ 0.059757
$ 0.059757
$ 0.059757
$ 0.059757
$ 0.239028
(included in
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.012656
0.3 %
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.012656
(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
Nondividend Distributions
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Section 199A Dividends (2)
$ 0.983954
$ 0.983954
$ 0.983954
$ 0.983954
$ 3.935816
Section 897 Capital Gain
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.003164
$ 0.012656
(1)
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
(2)
Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.
Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.
THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):
X
FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS
ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS
About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
