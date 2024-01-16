Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2023 Results and 2024 Outlook Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2024))
|MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2023 RESULTS and 2024 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
|FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 9, 2024
|8:00 AM ET
|DIAL IN NUMBERS
|North America Toll-Free:
|1-800-621-4410
|International Toll:
|1-416-981-9010
|Webcast:
|www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 16, 2024
|North America Toll-Free:
|1-800-558-5253
|International Toll:
|1-416-626-4100
|Reservation No.:
|22029006
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108