GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2024 | 21:46
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2023 Results and 2024 Outlook Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2024))

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2023 RESULTS and 2024 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 9, 2024
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll-Free:1-800-621-4410
International Toll:1-416-981-9010
Webcast:www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 16, 2024
North America Toll-Free:1-800-558-5253
International Toll:1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:22029006


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108


