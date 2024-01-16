Seyond to Deliver High-Performance LiDAR to Avikus for Autonomous Boat Technology

Seyond and Avikus on track to hit significant product delivery milestone

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Seyond (formerly Innovusion), a leading global provider of high-performance LiDAR solutions for autonomous vehicles and smart transportation, and Avikus, a pioneer in ship autonomous driving solutions, announced a significant step forward in their collaboration.

Seyond is set to deliver its award-winning, ultra-long range LiDAR sensor, Falcon, to Avikus and their customers at scale. This is a critical milestone in Avikus and Seyond's shared mission of creating safer and smarter boating.

"We are honored that Avikus has selected our industry-leading LiDAR sensors to advance the development of autonomous technologies for boats," said Junwei Bao, CEO of Seyond. "The opportunity for continued growth within the intelligent shipping industry is an exciting prospect. We look forward to facilitating more efficient and accurate detection on the world's oceans and waterways through our work with Avikus."

"We are excited to work with Seyond on developing cutting-edge solutions for the recreational boating industry", said Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. "Seyond's high-performance LiDAR is important for us to deal with the many sensing challenges".

This collaboration promises to provide Avikus with the resources needed for highly precise, long-range detection, advanced navigation assist and improved autonomous functionality across several new models to deliver an unparalleled boating experience. The first models leveraging Falcon's 500-meter detection range will be introduced this summer, with additional models planned for late 2024.

About Seyond

Seyond is a leading global provider of image-grade LiDAR technology, powering a safer, smarter and more mobile world across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics and industrial automation sectors. Founded in Silicon Valley with strategically placed research and manufacturing facilities across the globe, Seyond is crafting LiDAR solutions that elevate autonomous driving and fuel the advancement of smart infrastructure development. The company's dynamic portfolio - including ultra-long range flagship LiDAR sensor Falcon, mid-to-short range LiDAR sensor Robin and perception service software platform OmniVidi - powers automotive and ITS solutions for partners like NIO, Faraday Future, Exwayz and Hexagon. Currently, over 200,000 Falcon units are in use, and the product continues to be mass-produced today.

About Avikus

AVIKUS, a startup specializing in autonomous navigation solutions, was established in December 2020 by HD Hyundai, the world's No. 1 shipbuilder. The company's accolades include the successful completion of an autonomous operation demonstration of a 12-seater cruise ship over the 10km Pohang Canal for 40 minutes without human intervention, as well as the world's first autonomous navigation cross the ocean with their HiNAS (Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System) Control. AVIKUS presented its autonomous navigation technology at CES 2022, and recently announced the successful completion of phase 2 of its autonomous navigation solution, HiNAS Control, in conjunction with winning the orders of 23 large ships from two of the world's major ship builders

