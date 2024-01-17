

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded 5.2 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - shy of expectations for 5.3 percent but up from 4.9 percent in the third quarter.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP rose 1.0 percent - in line with expectations and slowing from 1.3 percent in the three months prior.



Also, the NBS said that industrial production climbed 6.8 percent on year, beating forecasts for 6.6 percent - which would have been unchanged from the November reading.



Retail sales grew an annual 7.4 percent, missing forecasts for 8.0 percent and down from 10.1 percent in the previous month.



Fixed Asset Investment was up 3.0 percent on year, beating forecasts for 2.9 percent, which would have been unchanged.



The jobless rate in China was 5.1 percent in December versus forecasts for a steady reading of 5.0 percent.



