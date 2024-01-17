

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for December. Inflation is forecast to ease slightly to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in November. Output prices are expected to rise 0.4 percent annually, in contrast to the 0.2 percent drop in the previous month.



At 3.00 am ET, final inflation figures are due from Austria.



In the meantime, producer price figures are due from the Czech Republic. Economists expect producer prices to rise 1.7 percent annually after climbing 0.8 percent in November.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area final consumer prices for December. Inflation is forecast to rise to 2.9 percent, in line with flash estimate, from 2.4 percent in November.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken