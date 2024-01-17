Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Übernahme rückt immer näher…Koreas Batterie-Gigant investiert fett in Canada Nickel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJJQ | ISIN: FR001400JX97 | Ticker-Symbol: PXH1
Stuttgart
16.01.24
13:41 Uhr
0,359 Euro
+0,006
+1,70 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIXIUM VISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIXIUM VISION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3400,36007:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2024 | 07:10
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pixium Vision: Postponement of the decision on the adoption of a sale plan (plan de cession) and the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings

Postponement of the decision on the adoption of a sale plan (plan de cession) and the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings

Paris, France, January 17, 2024 - 7:00 am (CET) - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces that the decision of the Paris Commercial Court on the takeover offer filed on November 20, 2023 and the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings has been postponed to a later date, which will be communicated by the Company as soon as it becomes aware of it.

Pixium draws investors' attention to the fact that, given the price offered by the prospective buyer and the Company's level of indebtedness, the sale proceeds received in the event of a favourable decision by the Commercial Court will not allow a total or partial reimbursement of shareholders.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Investor Relations

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com (mailto:investors@pixium-vision.com)

Media Relations

Rose Piquante Consulting
Sophie Baumont
Sophie.baumont@rosepiquante-consulting.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49

Attachment

  • Pixium - PR postponement of the Court's decision - 16.01.2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b3c086b-cf21-4804-b68b-06b4b417f720)

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.