Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: announcement of publication of prospectus and response memorandum regarding voluntary and conditional takeover offer in cash by TPG





Dear Madam, Sir,

Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the announcement of the publication of the prospectus and the response memorandum regarding the voluntary and conditional takeover offer in cash by TPG.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,

Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de aankondiging van de publicatie van het prospectus en de memorie van antwoord met betrekking tot het vrijwillig en voorwaardelijk overnamebod in contanten door TPG.

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,

Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant l'annonce d'une publication du prospectus et du mémoire en réponse à l'offre publique d'achat volontaire et conditionnelle en espèces de TPG.





