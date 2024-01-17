Marula Mining Plc - Appointment of Head of Exploration in East Africa

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

17 January 2024

Appointment of Head of Exploration in East Africa

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr Collins Aseto as Head of Exploration in East Africa.

Mr Aseto is a geoscientist with over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine geology and project and resource development. Mr Aseto brings to the Company both local and international expertise from senior exploration and mining positions, having previously worked at Lonmin Plc, Anglo American Plc, and Acacia Mining Ltd, where he served as Senior Geologist. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nairobi, and a Master of Science degree in Economic Geology from Auburn University-Alabama, USA. He is also a member of the Geological Society of Kenya, amongst other professional societies.

As Head of Exploration in East Africa, Mr Aseto will oversee the management and implementation of the Company's exploration programs throughout East Africa and will be responsible for identifying additional exploration and mining opportunities in Kenya and Tanzania that are consistent with the Company's strategic goals.

In his role, Mr Aseto will work closely with the Company's Chairman and CEO and amongst other things will be responsible for:

Sourcing battery metals projects and opportunity targets within the greater East African region.

Planning and managing all aspects of mine site, early-stage and advanced-stage exploration.

Defining and directing the Company's exploration strategy within East Africa and identifying and evaluating new projects for potential acquisition.

Monitoring and reviewing ongoing exploration programs to ensure that objectives are met, that programs are proceeding on time and on budget and communicating any significant deviations to corporate management.

Leading the Company's participation in collaborative research programs related to East Africa mineral potential and exploration.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"With this appointment of Collins as our Head of Exploration in East Africa, we further demonstrate our commitment towards becoming a truly African focused mining and development company, as we will now be able to effectively manage our exploration efforts in East Africa and expand our project portfolio.

"The Company's strategy has always been to identify and acquire near-term battery metals mining opportunities in Africa. With Collins' experience in mine geology, both locally and internationally, I have no doubt that the Company will benefit from his leadership in exploration expertise in East Africa.

"I've known Collins for the past 3 years and am very pleased to have him now become part of the Marula team and I look forward to working with Collins, and seeing what we can accomplish in 2024."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy. Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List or AIM Market, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi Investor Relations Email: jason@marulamining.com Email: info@marulamining.com AQSE Corporate Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker Peterhouse Capital Limited,

Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Financial PR and IR BlytheRay Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution:

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.