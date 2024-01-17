Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17
17 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
16/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
47,139
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
492.60p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
480.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
486.78p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,081,767 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,081,767. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,132,130 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,296,163.47.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
486.78p
37,511
Chi-X (CHIX)
486.72p
4,321
BATE (BATE)
486.67p
3,086
Aquis (AQXE)
486.91p
1,433
Turquoise (TRQX)
487.21p
788
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
264
480.20
08:04:49
00385394046TRLO0.1.1
BATE
23
480.20
08:04:49
00385394048TRLO0.1.1
BATE
24
480.20
08:04:49
00385394047TRLO0.1.1
BATE
89
480.20
08:04:49
00385394049TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
264
481.00
08:04:49
00385394050TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
481.00
08:04:49
00385394051TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
481.00
08:04:49
00385394052TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
481.00
08:04:49
00385394054TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
264
481.00
08:04:49
00385394053TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
34
481.00
08:04:49
00385394055TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
132
480.00
08:05:00
00385394081TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
264
485.00
08:26:40
00385398049TRLO0.1.1
XLON
792
483.60
08:26:52
00385398075TRLO0.1.1
XLON
10
483.60
08:26:52
00385398081TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
6
483.20
08:27:35
00385398207TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
3
483.00
08:28:02
00385398275TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
7
483.00
08:28:23
00385398305TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
6
483.00
08:28:23
00385398307TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
264
482.80
08:37:47
00385399856TRLO0.1.1
XLON
276
483.40
09:20:01
00385405631TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
483.40
09:20:38
00385405735TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
483.00
09:21:19
00385405876TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1240
483.00
09:21:19
00385405884TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
481.80
09:28:25
00385406904TRLO0.1.1
BATE
264
483.20
10:09:42
00385412573TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
21
483.20
10:19:29
00385413881TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
13
483.20
10:19:29
00385413882TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
264
483.20
10:40:24
00385417256TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
483.20
10:41:44
00385417439TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
264
483.00
10:46:27
00385418007TRLO0.1.1
XLON
176
483.00
10:46:29
00385418021TRLO0.1.1
XLON
964
483.00
10:46:29
00385418020TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3428
483.00
10:46:29
00385418022TRLO0.1.1
XLON
23
482.80
10:47:27
00385418233TRLO0.1.1
BATE
10
483.00
10:49:47
00385418495TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
5
483.00
10:49:47
00385418496TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
264
483.00
10:53:05
00385418874TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
483.20
10:53:18
00385418977TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
10
483.20
10:54:39
00385419101TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
132
483.20
10:54:39
00385419102TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
10
483.00
10:54:39
00385419103TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
6
483.20
10:54:39
00385419108TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
264
483.20
10:54:39
00385419110TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
264
483.20
10:54:39
00385419109TRLO0.1.1
BATE
34
483.00
10:54:39
00385419111TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
23
483.20
10:54:39
00385419115TRLO0.1.1
BATE
6
483.00
10:54:39
00385419116TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
264
483.00
10:54:39
00385419125TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1056
482.80
10:54:39
00385419131TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
483.40
11:23:16
00385423594TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
483.00
11:26:33
00385424096TRLO0.1.1
XLON
174
483.00
11:27:12
00385424184TRLO0.1.1
XLON
792
483.00
11:27:12
00385424185TRLO0.1.1
XLON
119
483.00
11:28:05
00385424286TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
77
482.80
11:36:52
00385425571TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
194
483.20
11:46:43
00385427065TRLO0.1.1
XLON
70
483.40
11:46:43
00385427066TRLO0.1.1
XLON
464
483.40
12:34:28
00385435213TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1756
483.40
12:34:28
00385435212TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
483.40
12:34:38
00385435236TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
157
483.40
12:37:04
00385435588TRLO0.1.1
XLON
263
483.40
12:37:04
00385435589TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
483.40
12:37:05
00385435590TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
483.40
12:37:58
00385435658TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
264
483.40
12:39:22
00385435803TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
485.00
12:41:49
00385436226TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
487.00
12:44:56
00385436649TRLO0.1.1
XLON
38
487.40
13:13:14
00385440836TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
94
487.40
13:13:14
00385440835TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
132
487.40
13:13:14
00385440837TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
264
487.40
13:13:14
00385440838TRLO0.1.1
BATE
90
487.40
13:13:14
00385440839TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
174
487.40
13:13:14
00385440840TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
89
487.40
13:13:14
00385440841TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
89
487.40
13:13:14
00385440842TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
259
487.40
13:13:14
00385440843TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1056
487.40
13:13:14
00385440844TRLO0.1.1
XLON
147
487.80
13:15:38
00385441242TRLO0.1.1
BATE
23
489.00
13:29:01
00385443192TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
489.60
13:45:17
00385445995TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
489.40
13:46:50
00385446305TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
489.40
13:52:22
00385447173TRLO0.1.1
XLON
67
488.20
13:54:46
00385447777TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
281
488.40
13:54:46
00385447776TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
9
488.20
13:54:46
00385447778TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
179
488.00
13:54:46
00385447779TRLO0.1.1
BATE
528
488.40
13:54:46
00385447780TRLO0.1.1
XLON
290
488.40
14:17:54
00385451559TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1768
487.80
14:18:30
00385451612TRLO0.1.1
XLON
54
487.80
14:18:30
00385451613TRLO0.1.1
XLON
184
488.20
14:25:35
00385453085TRLO0.1.1
XLON
104
488.20
14:25:35
00385453086TRLO0.1.1
XLON
76
487.80
14:32:39
00385456144TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
40
487.80
14:32:39
00385456145TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
2
487.80
14:32:39
00385456146TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
179
487.80
14:32:39
00385456147TRLO0.1.1
BATE
171
487.80
14:32:39
00385456148TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
51
487.80
14:32:39
00385456150TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
85
487.80
14:32:39
00385456149TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
792
487.80
14:32:39
00385456151TRLO0.1.1
XLON
269
487.80
14:32:39
00385456152TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
487.20
14:33:55
00385457339TRLO0.1.1
BATE
179
487.20
14:33:55
00385457341TRLO0.1.1
BATE
49
487.20
14:33:55
00385457342TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
182
487.20
14:33:55
00385457343TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
256
487.20
14:33:55
00385457344TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
792
486.80
14:33:55
00385457345TRLO0.1.1
XLON
12
486.60
14:33:55
00385457347TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
51
486.60
14:33:55
00385457348TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
286
487.40
14:43:10
00385463284TRLO0.1.1
XLON
506
488.60
14:58:27
00385477005TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
488.00
15:03:34
00385479962TRLO0.1.1
XLON
217
488.00
15:03:34
00385479963TRLO0.1.1
XLON
237
488.80
15:08:55
00385483330TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
488.80
15:08:55
00385483332TRLO0.1.1
XLON
122
488.80
15:08:55
00385483331TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
488.80
15:08:55
00385483333TRLO0.1.1
XLON
212
488.80
15:09:38
00385483806TRLO0.1.1
XLON
122
488.80
15:09:38
00385483807TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
488.80
15:09:38
00385483809TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
488.80
15:09:38
00385483808TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
488.80
15:09:38
00385483810TRLO0.1.1
XLON
87
488.80
15:09:59
00385483995TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
488.80
15:09:59
00385483996TRLO0.1.1
XLON
256
489.40
15:29:54
00385495862TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1056
489.40
15:29:54
00385495863TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
489.20
15:29:54
00385495865TRLO0.1.1
BATE
67
489.20
15:29:54
00385495867TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
492
490.80
15:40:01
00385501456TRLO0.1.1
XLON
145
491.00
15:40:27
00385501755TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
491.00
15:40:27
00385501756TRLO0.1.1
XLON
469
492.60
15:42:31
00385502927TRLO0.1.1
XLON
75
492.00
15:54:27
00385509548TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
44
492.00
15:54:27
00385509549TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
4
492.00
15:54:27
00385509550TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
635
492.00
15:54:27
00385509551TRLO0.1.1
XLON
256
491.00
15:54:28
00385509555TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
120
490.80
15:56:18
00385510369TRLO0.1.1
BATE
59
490.80
15:56:18
00385510370TRLO0.1.1
BATE
264
490.60
15:56:18
00385510371TRLO0.1.1
XLON
185
490.60
15:56:18
00385510372TRLO0.1.1
XLON
79
490.60
15:56:18
00385510373TRLO0.1.1
XLON
121
490.00
16:00:49
00385513154TRLO0.1.1
XLON
143
490.00
16:00:49
00385513155TRLO0.1.1
XLON
528
490.00
16:00:49
00385513156TRLO0.1.1
XLON
174
489.80
16:03:19
00385514557TRLO0.1.1
BATE
72
489.80
16:03:19
00385514558TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
2
489.80
16:03:19
00385514559TRLO0.1.1
BATE
256
489.80
16:03:19
00385514560TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
264
489.80
16:03:19
00385514561TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
489.80
16:03:19
00385514562TRLO0.1.1
XLON
528
489.80
16:03:19
00385514563TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
489.80
16:04:06
00385514853TRLO0.1.1
BATE
264
489.80
16:04:06
00385514854TRLO0.1.1
XLON
540
489.60
16:04:06
00385514855TRLO0.1.1
XLON
252
489.40
16:07:03
00385515930TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
490.00
16:10:25
00385517293TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
76
490.00
16:10:25
00385517292TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
179
490.00
16:10:25
00385517294TRLO0.1.1
BATE
256
490.00
16:10:25
00385517295TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
264
490.00
16:10:25
00385517296TRLO0.1.1
XLON
528
490.00
16:10:25
00385517297TRLO0.1.1
XLON
286
489.00
16:10:26
00385517300TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
489.40
16:10:26
00385517299TRLO0.1.1
XLON
305
489.00
16:10:26
00385517301TRLO0.1.1
XLON
201
489.40
16:13:15
00385518733TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1056
489.80
16:20:36
00385522628TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
489.60
16:20:36
00385522630TRLO0.1.1
BATE
179
489.60
16:20:36
00385522629TRLO0.1.1
BATE
280
489.60
16:20:36
00385522631TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
161
489.60
16:20:36
00385522633TRLO0.1.1
BATE
232
489.60
16:20:36
00385522632TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
138
489.60
16:20:36
00385522634TRLO0.1.1
XLON
99
489.60
16:20:36
00385522635TRLO0.1.1
XLON
120
489.60
16:20:37
00385522646TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
240
490.40
16:24:30
00385524553TRLO0.1.1
XLON
240
490.60
16:24:30
00385524555TRLO0.1.1
XLON
330
490.60
16:24:30
00385524554TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
490.60
16:24:30
00385524556TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
490.60
16:24:30
00385524558TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
490.60
16:24:30
00385524557TRLO0.1.1
XLON
171
490.80
16:27:57
00385526035TRLO0.1.1
XLON
7
490.80
16:27:57
00385526036TRLO0.1.1
XLON
80
490.60
16:29:22
00385526620TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
175
490.60
16:29:22
00385526619TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
39
490.20
16:29:22
00385526622TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
51
490.60
16:29:48
00385527003TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1934
491.00
16:29:49
00385527005TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com