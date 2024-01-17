Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
10.1.24 35 000 66.67 2 333 615
11.1.24 202 654 65.85 13 345 009
12.1.24 332 072 64.38 21 378 297
15.1.24 396 035 63.13 25 001 848
16.1.24 820 000 62.48 51 234 338
Previous transactions 14 372 478
Accumulated to date 16 158 239 62.60 1 011 495 754

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 31 255 117 shares, corresponding to 1.53% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 16 01 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cceecf4-5b63-47db-b035-90ce7fc362d1)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
