Mittwoch, 17.01.2024
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
17.01.24
08:04 Uhr
1,410 Euro
+0,082
+6,17 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
17.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
17 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16 January 2024 it purchased a total of 66,936 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           47,055     19,881 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.400     GBP1.200 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.390     GBP1.188 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.394931    GBP1.198735

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,735,757 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5400       1.390         XDUB      12:40:10      00068468798TRLO0 
712       1.390         XDUB      12:40:12      00068468799TRLO0 
886       1.390         XDUB      12:40:12      00068468800TRLO0 
2298       1.390         XDUB      13:17:36      00068469907TRLO0 
3839       1.390         XDUB      13:17:36      00068469908TRLO0 
304       1.390         XDUB      13:17:36      00068469909TRLO0 
4412       1.390         XDUB      13:17:36      00068469910TRLO0 
941       1.394         XDUB      13:29:04      00068470263TRLO0 
1059       1.394         XDUB      13:29:14      00068470266TRLO0 
2000       1.394         XDUB      13:29:14      00068470267TRLO0 
2000       1.394         XDUB      13:29:14      00068470268TRLO0 
2375       1.398         XDUB      13:41:00      00068470679TRLO0 
2000       1.398         XDUB      13:56:01      00068471097TRLO0 
3352       1.398         XDUB      14:00:05      00068471298TRLO0 
4339       1.400         XDUB      14:23:31      00068472062TRLO0 
3352       1.400         XDUB      14:23:31      00068472063TRLO0 
759       1.400         XDUB      14:23:31      00068472065TRLO0 
1614       1.398         XDUB      14:23:32      00068472066TRLO0 
2663       1.398         XDUB      14:23:32      00068472067TRLO0 
2750       1.400         XDUB      14:47:51      00068473353TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1441       118.80        XLON      11:13:24      00068466079TRLO0 
3364       120.00        XLON      12:40:10      00068468796TRLO0 
3418       120.00        XLON      12:40:10      00068468797TRLO0 
3931       119.80        XLON      13:17:32      00068469905TRLO0 
2212       120.00        XLON      13:56:01      00068471095TRLO0 
1435       120.00        XLON      13:56:01      00068471096TRLO0 
4080       120.00        XLON      14:23:31      00068472064TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  297814 
EQS News ID:  1816299 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1816299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
