DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16 January 2024 it purchased a total of 66,936 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 47,055 19,881 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.400 GBP1.200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.390 GBP1.188 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.394931 GBP1.198735

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,735,757 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5400 1.390 XDUB 12:40:10 00068468798TRLO0 712 1.390 XDUB 12:40:12 00068468799TRLO0 886 1.390 XDUB 12:40:12 00068468800TRLO0 2298 1.390 XDUB 13:17:36 00068469907TRLO0 3839 1.390 XDUB 13:17:36 00068469908TRLO0 304 1.390 XDUB 13:17:36 00068469909TRLO0 4412 1.390 XDUB 13:17:36 00068469910TRLO0 941 1.394 XDUB 13:29:04 00068470263TRLO0 1059 1.394 XDUB 13:29:14 00068470266TRLO0 2000 1.394 XDUB 13:29:14 00068470267TRLO0 2000 1.394 XDUB 13:29:14 00068470268TRLO0 2375 1.398 XDUB 13:41:00 00068470679TRLO0 2000 1.398 XDUB 13:56:01 00068471097TRLO0 3352 1.398 XDUB 14:00:05 00068471298TRLO0 4339 1.400 XDUB 14:23:31 00068472062TRLO0 3352 1.400 XDUB 14:23:31 00068472063TRLO0 759 1.400 XDUB 14:23:31 00068472065TRLO0 1614 1.398 XDUB 14:23:32 00068472066TRLO0 2663 1.398 XDUB 14:23:32 00068472067TRLO0 2750 1.400 XDUB 14:47:51 00068473353TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1441 118.80 XLON 11:13:24 00068466079TRLO0 3364 120.00 XLON 12:40:10 00068468796TRLO0 3418 120.00 XLON 12:40:10 00068468797TRLO0 3931 119.80 XLON 13:17:32 00068469905TRLO0 2212 120.00 XLON 13:56:01 00068471095TRLO0 1435 120.00 XLON 13:56:01 00068471096TRLO0 4080 120.00 XLON 14:23:31 00068472064TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 297814 EQS News ID: 1816299 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1816299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)