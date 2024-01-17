

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), an online food delivery marketplace, on Wednesday reported lower gross transaction value or GTV and orders for the fourth quarter.



Quarterly total GTV decreased 5 percent to 6752 million euros from 7109 million euros, for the same period last year. The drop was 3 percent in constant currency.



Total orders declined 7 percent to 223.1 million from 239.8 million in the previous year.



The company is scheduled to publish its annual report for fiscal 2023 on February 28 along with its guidance for fiscal 2024.



On Tuesday, Just Eat Takeaway shares closed at 1143 pence, up 1.06% in London.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken