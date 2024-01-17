

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British publishing and education company Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L) reported Wednesday that its underlying group sales growth for the fourth quarter was 6%, excluding OPM and the strategic review businesses.



The company posted underlying group sales growth of 5% for the full year 2023, excluding OPM and the strategic review businesses.



The company expects group adjusted operating profit to be in the range of 570 million pounds - 575 million pounds for the full year, up more than 30% on an underlying basis compared to 2022.



Pearson said it is well positioned for 2024 and beyond.



