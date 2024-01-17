

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group Plc (KLR.L), a geotechnical engineering company, said on Wednesday that it expects underlying operating profit for the full year to be significantly ahead of current market expectations of 150 million pounds.



The underlying operating profit margin for the year is also projected to be significantly higher than the profit margins reported in recent years.



Michael Speakman, CEO of Keller, said: 'The combination of management actions to improve operational performance in project execution, commercial agility in the face of a dynamic market, and the one-off benefits in North America will result in Keller delivering a record performance in 2023 that has significantly exceeded our original expectations. The fundamental strengths of the business, together with the continued positive outlook and our strong order book, give us confidence in further progress in 2024.'



The Group is scheduled to release its annual results on March 5.



