

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L), on Wednesday, reported that total FUMA, including Investec Wealth & Investment or IW&I, reached £105.3 billion at 31 December 2023 versus £100.7 billion as on 30 September 2023, and £60.2 billion in December 2022.



Total net flows in wealth management were flat in the quarter as positive inflows in Rathbones offset anticipated outflows in IW&I. Net inflows into the company's multi-asset fund range, comprising both direct and managed solutions via in-house funds, totaled £0.6 billion in the fourth quarter. Net outflows in RAM single strategy funds of £0.1 billion were resilient against the wider asset management industry backdrop.



Though the economic uncertainties are expected to continue to persist in the year 2024, Rathbones said it will persistently concentrate on engaging with its clients while striving to attain its key strategic objectives.



