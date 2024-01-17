2024 ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking highlights Dow CEO Jim Fitterling as #1

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS has unveiled its annual ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives driving the greatest positive impact in their companies and the chemical industry.

For the second consecutive year, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling has been selected as #1 in the listing for 2024, followed by Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser at #2 and BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller at #3.

Dow's flagship project - its net zero carbon emissions cracker project in Alberta, Canada - will become a reality with a final investment decision (FID) made in December.

"From pioneering the construction of the world's first cracker and polyethylene (PE) plants with net zero carbon emissions, to also being the first chemical company working to deploy nuclear power via small modular reactors (SMRs) at an existing site in Texas, Fitterling is advancing innovative solutions to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"These bold steps taken by Dow could soon set a new standard for the chemicals and plastics industry when it comes to offering customers low and zero carbon products," he added.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players are selected by the global ICIS editorial team for demonstrating excellence and vision in one or more of the following areas: ESG (environmental, social, governance), Innovation, Mergers & Acquisitions/Portfolio Management, Profitability/Shareholder Value and Projects.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking in the 13 January issue of ICIS Chemical Business is available for download here.

