DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 344.6224 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 860061 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 297820 EQS News ID: 1816443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2024 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)