

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc reported that Ilmenite production was 986,300 tonnes in 2023, within the company's revised guidance range for the year, and production of other products met or exceeded its original guidance. Ilmenite production declined 9% on 2022. Shipments of finished products was 1,045,200 tonnes in 2023, a 3% decrease on 2022. Heavy Mineral Concentrate production was 1,448,300 tonnes, a 9% decrease compared to 2022.



Michael Carvill, Managing Director, said: 'In 2023, we made $31 million of debt repayments, paid $58 million in dividends, bought back $30 million in shares, began the capital investment for the transition to Nataka, and finished the year with $21 million net cash. We expect total 2023 dividends to be approximately $50 million.'



For 2024, the company targets Ilmenite production to be between 950,000 and 1,050,000 tonnes.



Kenmare plans to release 2023 Preliminary Results on 20 March 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken