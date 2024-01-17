DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.4774 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20798250 CODE: PRIW LN ISIN: LU1931974692 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIW LN Sequence No.: 297989 EQS News ID: 1816791 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 17, 2024 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)