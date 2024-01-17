Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Innovative Research Forge a Dynamic Partnership to Advance Research Excellence

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based AI software company committed to advancing scientific discovery, is excited to announce its partnership with Innovative Research. Innovative Research is a leading supplier of lab reagents, including plasma, serum, tissues, and proteins. The company's impressive portfolio of over 65,000 high-quality human and animal biologicals has been cited in tens of thousands of scientific publications.

This new partnership supports Innovative Research's customers by bringing real-time product application data directly to its product webpages in the form of interactive digital web widgets called Bioz Badges. These widgets display detailed structured product information from journal publications, including text snippets, images, tables, and figure legends from scientific articles that mention Innovative Research's products. These widgets also include an objective Bioz Stars rating that highlights each product's track record of success in past scientific research. The rating is calculated by algorithmically analyzing a diverse set of parameters, including the number of product mentions, article publication date, and journal impact factor, among others.

"With such an impressive volume of citation data in the literature, we are thrilled to be working with Innovative Research," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, CRO and co-founder of Bioz. Dr. Lachmi added that "Innovative Research's products have a proven track record of success in scientific discovery, with Bioz Badges being the most effective way to highlight this success for the benefit of researchers."

"Innovative Research is excited to partner with Bioz to bring scientific peer-reviewed journal publications that reference our products to our product webpages as a new service to our customers," said Wendy Wise, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Innovative Research, adding that, "Bioz Badges are an incredibly beneficial tool for our customers to efficiently review our publication data for greater product validation."

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

To learn more about the Bioz Partner Program, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

