Exhibition of an innovative textile brand that combines sensitivity, technology, and tradition based on the techniques of Nishijin-ori, a traditional Japanese textile

Yagi Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7460) (https://www.yaginet.co.jp/en/index.html) will participate in Milano Unica, a textile trade fair scheduled to be held this year in Milan, Italy, from January 30 to February 1, to present PRAWEFT, a Nishijin-ori textile brand arranged as a fashion textile, in collaboration with the Nishijin Textile Industrial Association.

PRAWEFT Sample Image (Photo: Business Wire)

Nishijin-ori textile brand PRAWEFT

Since the time of the Onin War in the 1400s, Nishijin-ori craftsmen have been producing world-class textiles unique to Japan, mainly for kimono, obi, and other Japanese garments, but also for use in interior decorating. This multi-colored, intricate, and picturesque style of textile, which is primarily made of silk interwoven with gold and silver yarns, is both unique and world-class. Nishijin-ori, which has transcended the realm of traditional Japanese clothing, has unlimited possibilities, not only as a fashion textile but also in the fields of bags, accessories, and interior decorations. Down through the generations, Nishijin-ori craftsmen have always adapted and changed with society, developing new traditions and techniques. PRAWEFT's mission is to expand the potential of Nishijin-ori in the field of fashion textiles, in the same way that Japan has become an indispensable country in the field of fashion by incorporating the sensibilities of Japanese garments, cultivated since ancient times, into Western-style clothing.

Overview of the exhibit

Milano Unica is known worldwide as a large-scale exhibition of apparel fabrics, and it attracts many buyers of famous brands. We will operate a booth at Milano Unica, and in cooperation with the Nishijin Textile Industry Association, display a variety of textiles under the textile brand PRAWEFT, which is based on the techniques of Kyoto Nishijin-ori, a traditional Japanese textile into which elements such as new creations, technologies, and sustainability have also been incorporated.

Overview of the 38th Milano Unica

Date: From January 30 to February 1, 2024

Venue: Rho Fiera Milano

Exhibit Booth No.: Japan Observatory Hall 12 JOB C 05

Milano Unica official website: https://www.milanounica.it/en

