Celebrating Excellence: Business Worldwide Magazine Announces its Global Corporate Awards Winners

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's winners of the 10th Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2023 span a variety of sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, sustainable architecture, and biomedicine. The awards, founded with a central emphasis on acknowledging and rewarding companies and their leaders for exceptional performance, spotlight remarkable achievements across diverse industries as we enter the new year.

It was an incredibly highly-contested competition, judges conceded this week. But in the end the winning entrants all had that extra something to push them through into securing top billing of their particular category.

The Panel made a point of favouring those entrants who displayed high levels of innovation and had a strong ethical stance. The latter included ensuring future strategies incorporated planet-friendly policies, in addition to transparency for customers and mentoring for junior level staff. Entrants were also obliged to have a global presence in their field.

BWM judges were particularly keen to hear from companies with a long-term growth strategy and who could already show an improved market position in their field. Companies were also expected to be able to outline challenges to date and demonstrate how they had overcome them.

Organisations who were shown to be both socially responsible and displayed a community-focused outlook i.e. who provided sponsorship programmes locally, or who contributed in other ways, such as providing open days, were also favoured by the judges.

BWM spokesman Robert Weinberg said: "Once again, we couldn't help but be impressed at the high standard of the entries. It's not been as easy year for business, with many companies still feeling the fall-out from the cost-of-living crisis and which was, of course, brought about by high inflation levels.

"Still, as word of the Awards spreads - they have been running for a decade now - we look forward to receiving an ever-increasing number of nominations every year. And it's not just from the B2B companies either. We also welcome a number consumer-centric companies as well as those representing the third sector.

"Having had a hard time trying to choose the winners, all that's left for me to do is congratulate the winners and wish them every future success."

Entrants for the sought-after Global Corporate Excellence Awards came from as far as field as Scandinavia, Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, and the United States.

Further information on the BWM awards and to view the full list of winners for the 2023 Global Corporate Excellence, click here: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/2023-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact:

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrating-excellence-business-worldwide-magazine-announces-its-global-corporate-awards-winners-302036110.html