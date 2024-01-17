

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation rose further to the highest level in four months, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 0.8 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 1.7 percent.



The annual price growth for mining and quarrying accelerated to 40.5 percent from 39.7 percent in November.



Meanwhile, prices in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning segments rose at a slower rate of 6.3 percent annually in December.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 0.6 percent after a 0.9 percent fall a month ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent in December, versus an expected fall of 0.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken