

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel Finance International N.V., a finance company controlled by Enel S.p.A. (ENLAY.PK, EN), announced the launch of a dual-tranche sustainability-linked bond in the Eurobond market for 1.75 billion euros. The issue, which is guaranteed by Enel, was more than three times oversubscribed, with total orders of around 5.8 billion euros.



'The proceeds from the issue are expected to be used by EFI to refinance the Group's ordinary financing needs relating to debt maturities,' the company said.



Under the first tranche, 750 million euros will have a fixed rate of 3.375 percent, with a settlement date of January 23, 2024, maturing July 23, 2028.



The issue price has been fixed at 99.727 percent and the effective yield at maturity is equal to 3.445 percent.



The remaining 1 billion euros will have a fixed rate of 3.875 percent, with a settlement date of January 23, 2024, maturing January 23, 2035.



The issue price has been set at 98.792 percent and the effective yield at maturity is equal to 4.013 percent.



