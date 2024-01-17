HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has emerged as the fastest-growing IT services brand with +15.9% YoY growth in brand value among the top 10 IT companies globally, as per the 2024 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 Report released today in Davos.

Brand Finance, a leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, adopted a methodology that evaluates a brand's strength based on its investments in marketing and brand initiatives, client and employee perception, and overall business performance. These findings come on the heels of HCLTech's strategic brand transformation efforts initiated 15 months ago. Led by a new brand identity and positioning, these efforts are anchored around Supercharging Progress and the company's refreshed purpose To bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress.

Commenting on the update, Jill Kouri, Global CMO of HCLTech, said: "HCLTech's business performance has surpassed the market across various key metrics. Our brand has been an important accelerator of this journey, helping reinforce our differentiation, further strengthen client and employee loyalty, showcase our abiding commitment to sustainability and CSR, and make it easier to connect with prospective clients in emerging markets. It is fulfilling to see our efforts recognized in the Brand Finance report."

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance,highlighted: "We are highly impressed with the rapid and resilient increase in HCLTech's brand value and accelerated growth trajectory over the past few years. HCLTech stands out in terms of brand performance, excelling in both volume growth and the ability to drive profitability. This performance indicates a strong engagement with clients and an ability to capitalize on emerging market potential ahead of peer brands in the industry."

Over the last three decades, HCLTech has evolved as a leading global tech company offering a comprehensive portfolio encompassing digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software capabilities, which empowers clients in navigating end-to-end digital transformation. Fuelled by its holistic portfolio, core engineering DNA and decades of operational experience in AI, HCLTech stands at the pole position to unlock the best value from GenAI for its clients worldwide.

"The past year has been an exhilarating journey for our brand with a rejuvenated brand identity and positioning brought to life through best-in-class campaigns and platforms as well as through the actions, culture and values exhibited by our strong crew of over 224,000 HCLTechies who are our brand ambassadors. We are building on this momentum with strongly differentiated go-to-market campaigns this year," said Zulfia Nafees, Global Head of Brand, HCLTech.

Top 10 IT Services providers as per Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 report are (in alphabetical order) -- Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Fujitsu (IT Services), HCLTech, IBM Consulting, Infosys, NTT DATA, TCS, Wipro.

