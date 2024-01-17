Pineapple Financial Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Company Projects Profitability in Fiscal 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a leading tech-focused mortgage firm with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced its fiscal 2024 first-quarter ended November 30, 2023 results.

Financial Performance Amidst Market Challenges

In the face of highly challenging market conditions in the Canadian mortgage landscape, including persistently high-interest rates and suppressed consumer sentiment, Pineapple Financial Inc., nevertheless continued to grow its user base and market share. Though experiencing a revenue decline in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Pineapple Financial showcased its ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic environment.

Strengthened Liquidity Position:

During Q1 of fiscal 2024, Pineapple increased its unrestricted cash, trade and other receivables, and prepaid expenses and deposits by $1.721 million, bringing its total by the end of the quarter to $3.419 million .

Net Revenue:

Facing market headwinds, Pineapple closed this quarter with net revenue of $0.569 million, a decrease of 36.17% from the previous fiscal year's quarter. This decrease stems from Canadian mortgage borrowers, faced with high-interest rates, preferring to take shorter than typical term mortgages, resulting in lesser revenue from lenders in turn lower revenue to Pineapple. Opting for these shorter 1 to 3-year mortgage terms allows borrowers to refinance mortgages earlier, providing potential relief should rates come down. Importantly, however, this approach positions Pineapple to significantly grow revenue in the next 1 to 3 years by concentrating on this customer base.

Net Loss:

Net loss for the fiscal 2024 first quarter period was $0.898 million, or $(.14) per share, as compared to $0.762 million, or $(.12) per share for the previous fiscal year period.

Adjusted EBITDA Management:

The company's adjusted EBITDA loss during Q1 of Fiscal 2024 stood at $0.609 million, a moderate increase from $0.517 million in the previous corresponding period. This demonstrates its disciplined approach to managing financial metrics, optimizing resources, and maintaining operational efficiency during challenging times.

Streamlined Operational Expenses:

Pineapple Financial achieved a significant milestone in the reduction of selling, general, and administrative expenses by 19.95%, totaling $0.560 million compared to $0.700 million in the previous corresponding quarter. This disciplined cost management reflects our commitment to operational efficiency and sustained growth.

Employee Cost Optimization:

Salaries, wages, and benefits decreased to $0.644 million, representing a 1.98% reduction compared to the corresponding previous quarter ended November 30, 2022 .

Prudent Mortgage Portfolio Management:

In navigating the intricate mortgage market, Pineapple Financial recorded a total mortgage volume of $381.987 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2024, representing a minor decrease of 1.24% compared to the same period in fiscal 2023.

"Despite facing adverse economic conditions during our first fiscal quarter, Pineapple has continued to progress by adding market share, continuing to increase our technology presence, expanding our user base, and growing our geographic presence. We believe, based on this progress, as well as decreasing interest rates, and improved consumer sentiment that Pineapple will demonstrate improved top and bottom line performance with each remaining quarter this fiscal year.

We therefore project significant top-line growth and profitability in fiscal 2024." said Shubha Dasgupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

During the first fiscal quarter of 2024, Pineapple Financial achieved several significant milestones and shared important updates:

NYSE American Listing and IPO Success:

On November 1, 2023, Pineapple Financial made history by becoming the first Canadian mortgage fintech company to commence trading on the NYSE American. This landmark event was swiftly followed by the successful closure of its Initial Public Offering, generating gross proceeds of $3.5 million . These funds bolster our strategic initiatives and position the company for continued growth in the dynamic mortgage landscape.

Broker Expansion:

In this fiscal quarter, Pineapple experienced robust user growth, welcoming 64 new brokers. This increase represents a 10% expansion of our user base, elevating the total count to 700. Notably, among the newly added users, Pineapple gained the valuable expertise of industry-seasoned professionals, some of whom have contributed to significant volume increases exceeding $100,000,000 . This upward trajectory in user acquisition underscores Pineapple's appeal and value proposition within the market, reinforcing our commitment to fostering a diverse and influential user community.

Strategic Investor Relations Partnership:

Recognizing the importance of transparent and effective communication with our stakeholders, on November 13, 2023, Pineapple announced a strategic partnership with Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC. This collaboration enhances our investor relations and corporate communications activities, ensuring a broader and more compelling narrative within financial and investor communities.

Globe and Mail Recognition:

Pineapple Financial proudly secured the 27th position on the Globe and Mail 2023 Listing of Canada's fastest-growing companies. With an impressive three-year growth rate of 1,452%, this recognition underscores our robust performance and establishes Pineapple as a key player in the Canadian mortgage industry.

Strategic Expansion in Metro Vancouver:

Since the end of our fiscal first quarter, Pineapple Financial expanded its geographical reach by opening an office in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia . This strategic move is anticipated to yield a 10% increase in gross revenue, driven by an ambitious projection of $225 million in new mortgage origination over the next twelve months.

Innovative Online Application System:

On December 1, 2023, Pineapple Financial introduced a cutting-edge online application system, revolutionizing the mortgage application process. This innovation empowers borrowers to swiftly determine their affordable mortgage amount and receive pre-qualification within minutes.

Strategic Presence in Ottawa :

Expanding our footprint further, Pineapple Financial opened an office in Ottawa, Canada's capital, on December 21, 2023 . This strategic move positions us to leverage the vibrant market in Ottawa, contributing significantly to our overall growth strategy and bottom line.

Participation in Multiple Small and Micro-Cap Investor Conferences:

Since the end of our first fiscal quarter, PIneapple has presented at several notable industry and investment conferences:

Harvard Investor Club:

December 1, 2023

January 11, 2024

Noble Con19:

December 4-5, 2023

Sidoti Conference:

December 6-7, 2023

Moneyball Event:

December 11, 2023

Visit our website to see upcoming conference participation.

These achievements collectively highlight Pineapple Financial's commitment to innovation, strategic expansion, and creating long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to continued success and growth in the evolving landscape of the Canadian mortgage industry.

Pineapple Financial Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)











30 November, 2023

(Unaudited)



August 31

August, 2023

As at:

















Assets





















Current assets





















Cash







$ 2,341,537



$ 720,365

Trade and other receivables









871,279





758,988

Prepaid expenses and deposits









206,177





218,150













3,418,993





1,697,503

























Investments









9,976





10,013

Right-of-use asset









923,450





960,377

Property and equipment









220,800





242,091

Intangible assets









1,851,519





1,718,954











$ 6,424,738



$ 4,628,938

























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities







$ 469,552



$ 605,319

Loan









517,467





430,098

Current portion of lease liability









144,446





138,372













1,131,465





1,173,790

























Deferred government incentive









710,867





699,627

Lease liability









928,150





969,589

Warrant liability









37,848





-











$ 2,808,330



$ 2,843,005

























Shareholders' Equity





















Common shares, no par value; unlimited authorized;

7,181,979 issued and outstanding shares as of November 30, 2023 and 6,306,979 as at August 31,

2023.









7,606,685





4,903,031

Additional paid-in capital









2,955,944





2,955,944

Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(393,149)





(417,727)

Accumulated deficit









(6,553,072)





(5,655,315)













3,616,408





1,785,933











$ 6,424,738



$ 4,628,938



Pineapple Financial Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss - Unaudited

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)











Three Months Ended

For the period ended:







November 30,

2023

(Unaudited)



November 30,

2022

(Unaudited)





















Net Revenue







$ 569,355



$ 892,024

























Expenses





















Selling, general and administrative









560,151





699,724

Advertising and marketing









133,470





121,567

Salaries, wages and benefits









644,273





657,317

Interest expense and bank charges









21,407





21,448

Depreciation









137,427





88,368

Government based incentive









(51,047)





-

Share-based compensation









-





65,674

Total expenses







$ 1,445,681



$ 1,654,098

























Loss from operations





















Foreign exchange gain (loss)









(10,691)





-

Change in fair value of warrant liability









(10,740)





-

























Loss before income taxes







$ (897,757)



$ (762,073)

























Income taxes (recovery) expense









-





-

























Net loss









(897,757)





(762,073)

























Foreign currency translation adjustment









24,578





(73,232)

























Net loss and comprehensive loss







$ (873,179)



$ (835,305)

























Loss per share - basic and diluted ($)









(0.14)





(0.12)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding -

basic and diluted









6,566,594





6,306,979



Pineapple Financial Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity - Unaudited

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)











Additional



Accumulated

















Common



Paid in



other



Accumulated



Total





Shares



Capital



comprehensive



(deficit)



shareholders'

















loss



earnings



equity







$





$





$





$





$

Balance, August 31 August, 2022



4,903,031





2,922,853





(353,218)





(2,846,278)





4,626,388

Share-based compensation



-





65,674





-





-





65,674

Foreign exchange translation



-





-





(73,232)





-





(73,232)

Net loss



-





-





-





(762,073)





(762,073)

Balance, November 30, 2022



4,903,031





2,988,527





(426,450)





(3,608,351)





3,856,757











































Balance, August 31, 2023



4,903,031





2,955,944





(417,727)





(5,655,315)





1,785,933

Shares issued on Initial Public Offering

on November 3, 2023



2,751,937





























2,751,937

Warrants issued related to Initial Public

Offering



(48,283)





-





-





-





(48,283)

Foreign exchange translation



-





-





24,578





-





24,578

Net loss



-





-













(897,757)





(897,757)

Balance, November 30, 2023



7,606,685





2,955,944





(393,149)





(6,553,072)





3,616,408



Pineapple Financial Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow - Unaudited

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)











Three Months Ended

For the period ended:







November 30,

2023

(Unaudited)



November 30,

2022

(Unaudited)













$





$

Cash provided by (used for) the following activities













































Operating activities





















Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income









(897,757)





(762,073)

Adjustments for the following non-cash items:





















Depreciation of property and equipment









15,067





15,556

Depreciation of intangible assets









89,483





40,851

Depreciation on right of use asset









32,877





26,446

Interest expense on lease liability









(16,179)





(14,687)

Share-based compensation









-





65,674

Foreign exchange gain (loss)









(10,691)









Change in fair value of warrant liability









(10,740)





-

Net changes in non-cash working capital balances:





















Trade and other receivables









(112,290)





(11,500)

Prepaid expenses and deposits









11,974





4,306

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









(124,526)





(595,480)

Income taxes receivable









-





71,078













(1,022,782)





(1,159,829)

























Financing activities





















Advances received from related parties Proceeds

from the loan









87,369





-

Share capital issuance









2,731,658





-

Lease payments Repayment of lease obligations









(40,633)





(15,008)













2,778,394





(15,008)

























Investing activities





















Additions to intangible assets









(266,825)





(284,589)

Additions to property and equipment









(2,032)





(39,678)













(268,857)





(324,267)

























The net change in cash









1,486,756





(1,499,104)

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates









134,417





(15,869)

Cash, beginning of period









720,365





3,896,839

Cash, end of period









2,341,537





2,381,866



Reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue to Total Revenue, net





Three months ended November 30,





2023



2022

Total Revenue, net



569,355





892,024

Commission expense



3,600,073





3,654,284

Gross Revenue



4,169,428





4,546,308



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) Income to Net Income Attributable to Pineapple Financial Inc.





Three months ended November 30,





2023



2022

Net Income attributable to Pineapple Financial



(897,757)





(762,073)

Share-based compensation



-





65,674

Salesforce expenses



89,968





91,098

Government based incentive



51,047





-

Depreciation



137,427





88,368

Change in fair value of warrant liability



10,740





-

Adjusted EBITDA



(608,575)





(516,933)



About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

