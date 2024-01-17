Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 16 January 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 16 January 2024 658.42 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 658.85 pence per ordinary share

*This net asset value includes proceeds of USD 669,834.00 from the realisation of the Company's holding in TCS Group Holdings. For further information please refer to RNS announcement dated 16 January 2024.

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

17 January 2024