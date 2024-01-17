Key Points

Achieved record total first quarter revenue driven by record Matchday and Commercial revenue

Club continues to achieve record ticket sales and attendance while paid global memberships recently surpassed a record 400K, the largest membership program of any global sports team

Signed a new multi-year global partnership with WOW HYDRATE, and renewed partnerships with Konami, Concho Y Toro and Mlily

Achieved record Megastore turnover during the quarter driven by a strong finish to the 2022/23 season and record 2023/24 kit launches

Club opened expanded Women's facilities at the Carrington Training Complex

Club launched an online Official Supporters' Club Hub during the first quarter

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2024 fiscal first quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the Company is forecasting revenue guidance to be within a range of £635 million to £665 million from prior guidance of £650 million to £680 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to be within a range of £125 million to £150 million from prior guidance of £140 million to £165 million, owing to the early Champions League exit and related reduction in Broadcasting revenues.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2023/24 season 7 13 10 8 38 2022/23 season 6 10 10 12 38 2021/22 season 6 12 11 9 38

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except loss per share) Three months ended 30 September 2023 2022 Change Commercial revenue 90.4 87.4 3.4% Broadcasting revenue 39.3 35.0 12.3% Matchday revenue 27.4 21.3 28.6% Total revenue 157.1 143.7 9.3% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 23.3 23.6 (1.3%) Operating profit/(loss) 1.9 (3.4) 155.9% Loss for the period (i.e. net loss) (25.8) (26.5) 2.6% Basic loss per share (pence) (15.79) (16.26) 2.9% Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1) (8.6) (9.9) 13.1% Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1) (5.27) (6.08) 13.3% Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency) (2) $650.0 $650.0 0.0%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic loss per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. (2) In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 30 September 2023 was £200.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £204.4 million.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £90.4 million, an increase of £3.0 million, or 3.4%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £56.2 million, a decrease of £1.6 million, or 2.8%, over the prior year quarter.

revenue was £56.2 million, a decrease of £1.6 million, or 2.8%, over the prior year quarter. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £34.2 million, an increase of £4.6 million, or 15.5%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the extension of our partnership with adidas until the end of the 2034/35 season and strong Megastore performance.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £39.3 million, an increase of £4.3 million, or 12.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to our men's first team participating in the UEFA Champions League compared to the UEFA Europa League in the prior year quarter, as well as increased income from the Premier League.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £27.4 million, an increase of £6.1 million, or 28.6%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing one more home game in the current year quarter, compared to the prior year quarter.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £184.7 million, an increase of £21.0 million, or 12.8%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £90.3 million, an increase of £8.0 million, or 9.7%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team participating in the UEFA Champions League in the current year, in addition to investment in the first team playing squad.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £43.5 million, an increase of £5.7 million, or 15.1%, over the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to increased commercial costs and increased matchday costs, due to hosting one additional home game in the current year quarter.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £4.1 million, an increase of £0.6 million, or 17.1%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £46.8 million, an increase of £6.7 million, or 16.7%, over the prior year quarter, due to investment in the first team playing squad. The unamortized balance of registrations at 30 September 2023 was £539.9 million.

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £29.5 million, an increase of £12.9 million, or 77.7%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the disposals of Elanga, Fred and Henderson.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £34.7 million, compared to £31.0 million in the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to an unfavorable swing in foreign exchange rates resulting in unrealized foreign exchange losses on unhedged USD borrowings.

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £7.0 million, compared to an income tax credit of £7.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £5.7 million in the quarter to 30 September 2023 compared to the cash position at 30 June 2023.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £21.5 million, compared to net cash outflow of £6.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £9.1 million, an increase of £4.7 million over the prior year quarter, primarily due to expenditure relating to training facilities for our Academy and Women's teams

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £106.5 million, an increase of £18.2 million over the prior year quarter, due to increased investment in the first team playing squad.

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the quarter was £99.8 million, compared to a net cash outflow of £0.9m in the prior year quarter, due to a drawdown of £100.0 million on our revolving facilities.

Balance sheet

Our USD non-current borrowings as of 30 September 2023 were $650 million, which was unchanged from 30 September 2022. As a result of the year-on-year change in the USD/GBP exchange rate from 1.1173 at 30 September 2022 to 1.2208 at 30 September 2023, our non-current borrowings when converted to GBP were £528.8 million, compared to £577.4 million at the prior year quarter.

In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. Current borrowings at 30 September 2023 were £204.4 million compared to £102.9 million at 30 September 2022.

As of 30 September 2023, cash and cash equivalents were £80.8 million compared to £24.3 million at the prior year quarter.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year football heritage we have won 67 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627) as supplemented by the risk factors contained in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit on disposal of intangible assets, net finance costs, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)

Adjusted loss for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for foreign exchange losses/gains on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange gains/losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, subtracting/adding the actual tax credit/expense for the period, and adding the adjusted tax credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2022: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2022: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of loss/profit for the period to adjusted loss/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended 30 September 2023 2022 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 57.5% 60.8% Broadcasting of total revenue 25.0% 24.4% Matchday of total revenue 17.5% 14.8% 2023/24 Season 2022/23 Season Home Matches Played PL 4 3 UEFA competitions 1 1 Domestic Cups Away Matches Played PL 3 3 UEFA competitions 1 1 Domestic Cups Other Employees at period end 1,142 1,205 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 57.5% 57.3%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended 30 September 2023 2022 Revenue from contracts with customers 157,096 143,654 Operating expenses (184,762 (163,644 Profit on disposal of intangible assets 29,481 16,608 Operating profit/(loss) 1,815 (3,382 Finance costs (34,968 (49,730 Finance income 349 18,742 Net finance costs (34,619 (30,988 Loss before income tax (32,804 (34,370 Income tax credit 7,047 7,854 Loss for the period (25,757 (26,516 Basic and diluted loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (1) (15.79 (16.26 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 163,159 163,062

(1) For the three months ended 30 September 2023 and the three months ended 30 September 2022, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 30 September 2023 30 June 2023 30 September 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 256,961 253,282 244,642 Right-of-use assets 8,417 8,760 3,677 Investment properties 19,923 19,993 20,203 Intangible assets 966,766 812,382 920,941 Deferred tax asset 6,244 644 Trade receivables 45,014 22,303 19,325 Derivative financial instruments 190 7,492 36,683 1,303,515 1,124,212 1,246,115 Current assets Inventories 5,046 3,165 3,752 Prepayments 36,418 16,487 30,912 Contract assets accrued revenue 47,343 43,332 46,139 Trade receivables 28,920 31,167 51,224 Other receivables 11,677 9,928 1,929 Income tax receivable 5,317 4,547 Derivative financial instruments 6,646 8,317 12,137 Cash and cash equivalents 80,829 76,019 24,277 216,879 193,732 174,917 Total assets 1,520,394 1,317,944 1,421,032

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 30 September 2023 30 June 2023 30 September 2022 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (21,305 (21,305 (21,305 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (2,947 4,002 659 Retained deficit (221,669 (196,652 (196,029 71,984 103,950 101,230 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 3,304 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 7,816 6,659 20,382 Trade and other payables 203,853 161,141 172,977 Borrowings 528,787 507,335 577,367 Lease liabilities 7,766 7,844 2,588 Derivative financial instruments 850 748 Provisions 95 93 11,706 749,167 687,124 785,020 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 214,666 169,624 171,344 Trade and other payables 267,728 236,472 258,443 Income tax liabilities 684 Borrowings 204,380 105,961 102,892 Lease liabilities 971 1,036 1,000 Derivative financial instruments 499 931 Provisions 10,315 12,846 1,103 699,243 526,870 534,782 Total equity and liabilities 1,520,394 1,317,944 1,421,032

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended 30 September 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) 25,871 3,619 Interest paid (10,574 (9,628 Interest received 349 18 Tax refunded/(paid) 5,817 (52 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 21,463 (6,043 Cash flow from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (9,029 (4,393 Payments for intangible assets (132,213 (100,024 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 25,669 11,662 Net cash outflow from investing activities (115,573 (92,755 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 100,000 Principal elements of lease payments (200 (878 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 99,800 (878 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (880 2,730 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,810 (96,946 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 76,019 121,223 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 80,829 24,277

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES 1 General information Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands. 2 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA Three months ended 30 September 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 Loss for the period (25,757 (26,516 Adjustments: Income tax credit (7,047 (7,854 Net finance costs 34,619 30,988 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (29,481 (16,608 Amortization 46,845 40,139 Depreciation 4,102 3,478 Adjusted EBITDA 23,281 23,627

3 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share Three months ended 30 September 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 Loss for the period (25,757) (26,516) Foreign exchange losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings 13,753 40,440 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives 8,163 (18,612) Income tax credit (7,047) (7,854) Adjusted loss before income tax (10,888) (12,542) Adjusted income tax credit (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2022: 21%)) 2,286 2,634 Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss) (8,602) (9,908) Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share: Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (1) (5.27) (6.08) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 163,159 163,062

(1) For the three months ended 30 September 2023 and the three months ended 30 September 2022 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations Three months ended 30 September 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 Loss for the period (25,757 (26,516 Income tax credit (7,047 (7,854 Loss before income tax (32,804 (34,370 Adjustments for: Depreciation 4,102 3,478 Amortization 46,845 40,139 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (29,481 (16,608 Net finance costs 34,619 30,988 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 740 529 Foreign exchange gains on operating activities (142 (1,173 Reclassified from hedging reserve (252 (163 Changes in working capital: Inventories (1,881 (1,552 Prepayments (20,119 (15,566 Contract assets accrued revenue (4,011 (9,900 Trade receivables (5,245 15,983 Other receivables (1,749 (360 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 46,199 9,182 Trade and other payables (8,237 (17,153 Provisions (2,713 165 Cash generated from operations 25,871 3,619

