Mittwoch, 17.01.2024
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
17.01.2024 | 12:10
Iveco Group N.V.: IVECO BUS wins its largest zero-emission vehicle contract in Italy with more than 400 electric buses for Rome

IVECO BUS wins its largest zero-emission vehicle contract in Italy with more than 400 electric buses for Rome

Turin, 17th January 2024. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) has won its largest electric bus contract in Italy to date for the supply of 411 battery electric vehicles to ATAC S.p.A.- Azienda per la mobilità, the public transport company of Italy's capital city.

The contract, signed today, is worth more than 300 million euros and is part of ATAC's strategic plan to offer increasingly sustainable, efficient and accessible mobility. The tender comprises not only the new electric buses, measuring either 12 or 18 metres in length, but also a 10-year full-service maintenance plan for each.

The first deliveries are expected by the end of 2024 and all the remaining buses are to be delivered by mid-2026. This important investment demonstrates Rome's reliance on IVECO BUS to provide viable solutions as one of ATAC's trusted suppliers.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, stated: "We are extremely proud to be a key contributor to Rome's transition towards greener and more efficient mobility. Our increasingly strong offering in the field of electric passenger transport is being recognised across the entire Italian market, and internationally as well, confirming our position as a leading partner. Extending this to the capital of Italy, the 'Eternal City', is a fitting way to begin 2024, after closing a very satisfying year in terms of orders for IVECO BUS."

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • IVECO_BUS_E-WAY_18_ ATAC_Rome (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c7877465-e40e-4a5a-a5c9-a31056f914c6)

